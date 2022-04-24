Gearing up for the OAS Summit

‘Tis the season of Emancipation.

‘Tis important to understand what that means. Or rather, ‘tis important to make some meaning from that.

Because a meaning is not exactly the same as a definition.

Asking how something is defined is not the same as asking what something means. To define something is to make it clear, visible and as objectively verifiable as possible. So when you define something or decide on a definition, there is a sense of concreteness and permanence in that definition.