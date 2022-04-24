Gearing up for the OAS Summit

With the Organisation of American States (OAS) having got itself caught in the awkward position of recognising Juan Guaidó’s representative as Venezuela’s valid ambassador, Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of Caricom should let the hemispheric body figure its own way out of that self-inflicted error.
Until then, our Government must stand firm on the principle of non-interference and maintain its position against participating in any voting if Guaidó’s envoy is allowed to sit at the table at next month’s OAS Summit in Los Angeles.
Then there is the other issue of Cuba’s participation as a member of the OAS. In announcing the summit venue in January, Assistant US Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols cast a shadow over Cuba’s participation when he said that the White House would issue invitations to leaders after weighing their “commitment to democracy”, among other things.
As of now, it remains unclear whether Cuba, which attended the 2015 and 2018 OAS summits, will be invited. However, the report over the weekend that the US and Cuba had begun high-level talks indicate a thawing that could open the way for Cuba’s attendance. Caricom may have played a role in this by standing firm in support of Cuba and its right to participate.
Although generally ignored as a platform for platitudes, this year’s OAS summit promises to be important for us in the Caribbean. Until Russia invaded Ukraine, US President Joe Biden had been slow to follow through on his promise to rebuild regional cooperation “after four years of Trump taking a wrecking ball to our hemispheric ties”, as he put it.
Russia’s war on Ukraine has changed all this. Not only has the US been forced to review its position on Venezuela because of the impact of its sanctions against Russia on global energy supplies, but it is having to contend with a shifting world order with multiple new and emerging spheres of influence.
As analyst David Jessop of the Caribbean Council put it, the US will have to “define its future role in the hemisphere and the extent to which it accepts and can adapt to Latin America and the Caribbean’s now diverse intra-regional and international ties”.
For us in the Caribbean, this is the crux of the issue. The expectation that the Caribbean will simply line up behind the US agenda is out the window, even if it still holds true for a handful of Caricom countries. The Chinese have been cementing their relationships in the region while India is expanding its connections beyond diasporic communities. Even Russia has been turning its gaze in this direction with a plan to broaden its presence through the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (CELAC) which excludes the US and Canada.
What all of this adds up to is an opening for Caricom to define its own interest within the summit’s theme of “building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future”. We can do this by translating the theme from slogan into precise policy and action.