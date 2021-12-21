Genius scientist of pan

Express Editorial : Daily

Wherever in the world a pan is touched and enjoyed, the name Anthony Williams should be spoken with awe and celebrated with praise and thankfulness.

In the pantheon of pan, Anthony Williams, holder of the nation’s highest honour, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), occupies a commanding space among the most illustrious few at the very top.

His passing yesterday is an occasion to remind ourselves about the debt we owe to the pan’s genius scientist and source of the revolutionary innovations that transformed the simple ping pong pan into the full-bodied musical instrument known to the world today as the steelpan.

The legend of Anthony Williams began during the World War II years, when the boy from St James wrung out four notes from a biscuit tin to the tune of “Mary Had a Little Lamb”.

From that tin, he graduated to oil drums salvaged from the dump where the US army, then based in this country, consigned its empty oil barrels.

By the 1950s, Anthony Williams was on the technological edge of pan experimentation and innovation, many examples of which were ­presented by North Stars, the steelband he led.

Anthony Williams’ innovations cracked many of the challenges which, if left unsolved, would have crippled the pan in its infancy. He moved the pan from players’ knees and neck, and put them on wooden stands with wheels to solve the problems of weight and mobility.

His greatest innovation came in the ’50s with the unveiling of the revolutionary “spider web” pan, which opened up a world of new possibilities for steelband music. Equipped with the science and mathe­matics he had learned at Tranquillity College, he ­devised a system in which he placed 29 notes on the pan, with each ­ascending note being exactly one-eighth of an inch smaller than the preceding one. From this came the fourths and fifths tenor pan, also known as the cycle of fifths or the spider web pan, which became an international standard for the tenor.

Gifted with a scientific mind purpose-built for solving real-world problems, Anthony Williams was relentless in conquering challenges. Among these was the pan mould he invented from metal sheets welded to a skirt to improve on the old working material.

In the competitive arena, he captained North Stars to victory in the precursor Panorama competition in 1963 and the first Pano­rama competition in 1964, playing the Mighty Sparrow’s “Dan is the Man in the Van” and Lord Kitchener’s “Mama this is Mas”, respectively.

A master tuner and arranger of music for the pan, Anthony Williams carried steelbands into the national music festival. His arrangement of Johann Strauss’ “Voices of Spring” for the 1962 festival is described as the stuff of legend.

In 2008, for his contribution to the development of the pan and the steelband, and the glory he brought to our nation, Anthony Williams was awarded this nation’s highest honour, the ORTT; and, in 2016, he was presented with an Honorary Doctor of Letters degree from The University of the West Indies.

Trinidad and Tobago will be forever in his debt. Our condolences to his loved ones.

