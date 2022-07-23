Get ahead of monkeypox

It is possible that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and his cadre of public health professionals are exhausted from two and a half years of managing the Covid-19 pandemic. If so, that would explain the ministry’s rather lethargic public communication response to the monkeypox outbreak, now declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation.
We do not doubt that the team is in diligent preparation with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha). However, notably missing is preparation of the public for self-protection, recognition and reporting of symptoms and generally reliable information to combat the kind of misinformation and disinformation that worked to undermine the ministry’s Covid-19 management at the cost of lives, while straining the health system.
Minister Deyalsingh’s rather awkward advice that people who “have to engage in sexual activity” should make sure they know their partners and whether their partners have recently returned from countries with reported cases of monkeypox amounts to rambling on a public health emergency that requires clear and precise information.
If monkeypox has not yet infiltrated T&T’s borders—and that’s a big “if”, given its presence in Barbados, Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean—then now is the time to put the country on prevention high alert.
According to the WHO, close sexual contact is not the only path of monkeypox transmission. It can spread from one person’s face to another’s via respiratory droplets, through common spaces via prolonged respiratory spread, and through the sharing of, or contact with, contaminated items such as soiled bed linen. Although the skin lesions it causes make it distinctive from Covid-19, people who are unaware of the symptoms may not connect its flu-like manifestations with a rash, and might assume they have the flu or Covid and therefore not report it.
Since monkeypox is not as transmissible as Covid-19 and is therefore easier to isolate and treat, an informed public can be a major asset in curbing its spread.
In managing the monkeypox public health emergency, the world has a reservoir of lessons to draw upon from the early years of the AIDS epidemic. From that experience we know the danger and deadly impact of stigmatisation. To be clear, unlike AIDS, which claimed many lives before the development of antiretroviral drugs, the experts have emphasised that monkeypox rarely ever results in death. It is treatable and avoidable through vaccination. However, the high concentration of infection reported among men who have sex with men evokes memories of the stigmatisation that resulted in AIDS victims being treated as pariahs even by their own families, and with hostility and indifference by the health system. The stigma associated with homosexuality led many, including heterosexual men and women, to deny themselves treatment until too late.
The world has changed since then, but perhaps not yet enough to eradicate the risk of stigma. After all, T&T still criminalises certain sexual acts between men.
The Government must not wait until monkeypox is officially recorded in T&T. It should get ahead of the story by engaging the public with reliable information now.