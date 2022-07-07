Get people on board

Powered by the twin engines of sheer necessity and rare leadership, Caricom leaders are fast-tracking the region to a level of integration deeper than at any other period in the 49-year history of the regional body.
Judging from yesterday’s glowing report from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley following the recently-concluded Caricom summit in Suriname, the momentum towards a deepened integration appears to be gaining steam. Regional challenges warranting fast action are becoming clearer and the region’s leaders are responding with greater confidence, having discovered the value of standing together and speaking with one voice. Our islands may be small, but their strategic location should not be underestimated.
There is no good reason for objecting to a regime of full free trade within Caricom, but it would be naïve and foolhardy for the proponents of a truly integrated Caricom region not to expect hurdles. Too many interests are invested in division for the path towards integration to be smooth. However, once the political will is recognised as unyieldingly pro-integration, they will be among the first to climb on board.
In accelerating the movement to full free movement of people and goods, Caricom leaders must ensure that they do not run ahead of the region’s people who have come to expect little more than lethargy from them. Just because leaders are finally beginning to see the merits of integration is no reason for the public to set aside its hard-boiled cynicism steeped in decades of disappointment. Caricom must now invest heavily in better communications, greater cross-regional outreach and engagement, and people-based initiatives such as Carifesta. Governments can lead but for regional integration to succeed, the people must own the process.
We have seen how the automatic right enjoyed by Caricom nationals to enter and stay for up to six months in any Caricom country has been sometimes derailed by immigration officials who were not properly consulted and re-trained. As governments move to open up their borders to one another in creating a single unified space, they should expect and therefore plan for pushback from institutions whose raison d’être has been to act as gatekeepers in denying access.
For integration to progress unimpeded, the region will require more than the support of governments that are finally seeing the light. Most of all, it will need a cultural shift away from the historical insularity that has been promoted and fostered mainly by governments, both colonial and independent. It has been the people—artistes, higglers and hucksters and sportsmen and women, above all—who have kept the fires of integration burning while politicians and governments built walls. Now that the race is on to de-link the regional economy from the ravaging elements of the global economy, Caricom must commit to bringing people into the process of integration. Failure to do so could imperil this critical mission at moments least expected.
Regional integration requires leadership that recognises the need to break free from the habit of top-down decision making, and to create a culture of inclusiveness based on wide public engagement from the ground up.