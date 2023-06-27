Get real with voters’ needs

The dislocation, damage and distress resulting from yesterday’s heavy rainfall and flooding provide pertinent and important context for the current local government campaign. More than national government, local government is designed to operate up close and personal in the lives of citizens. Behind every overflowing river, flooded street, road blocked by fallen trees, and threatening landslide is a story about the quality of local government and the communities it serves or under-serves.
If local government elections are to mean anything at all, the lived reality of the population should inform the agenda of those offering to represent the electorate’s interests. However, it should surprise no one that the campaign is shaping up to be the same old, same old as mud-slinging, gimmick and imprecise promises continue to rule the day.
Hopefully, yesterday’s floods will help to re-focus the campaign towards the electorate’s day-to-day priorities of safety between home, work, school and play; hassle-free transport without the anxiety of gridlocked traffic; rainy season peace without the fear of being cut off by a collapsed bridge, washed-away road or having one’s home flooded out within minutes of a heavy downpour; an efficient and reliable health service; quality education; safe communities; reliable water, electricity and phone services; a solid outreach network of social support services; access to safe recreational public spaces and community performance facilities; and healthy and well-kept environs, among other things.
Even with the evidence of a changing climate staring us in the face, no political party has yet put climate change on its priority agenda, nor does any seem interested in engaging people in vulnerable regions of the country about its plans for addressing the impact of climate change on their lives.
In a political system of truly representative government, local government would be the bread and butter of politics. The electorate would negotiate its votes in exchange for efficient and effective service and representation of its interests. What has been heard so far, however, suggests that the parties are running a national campaign and going at the throats of each other’s leaders instead of focusing on what’s happening on the ground.
However, with just over six weeks to go before the August 14 election, there is still time for the electorate to insist that those campaigning for their votes focus on their needs from a position of knowledge and solutions.
The vitriol that passes for politics does nothing to ensure drains are cleaned, garbage is collected, potholes are repaired, streetlights are working, jobs are created, traffic is managed and the vulnerable within communities are identified and looked after.
The ruling People’s National Movement has been campaigning on local government reform, but it is very well aware that changes to the law do not rise to the level of meaningful reform due to the lack of support for its plan by the Opposition United National Congress.
The main change is the introduction of property tax which requires a serious conversation with voters about its actual impact on the finances of each regional corporation and whether all will be financially better off and, if so, to what extent.