Get the children to safety now

NO, Dr Rowley, there is nothing “serious and responsible” about a government knowingly keeping children in dangerous situations for five months-plus while it deals with problems at the Children’s Authority that it has failed to address and solve in over six years.
At his news conference yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave a timeline of what his Government has been doing since December 13 when it received the Justice Jones committee’s report on abuse of children at State-funded residential facilities.
It took the 11-member committee five months to conduct its investigation and report back, while the Government has also had five months to act on it, which provides a good basis for comparing the performance of each.
In five months the committee read all relevant reports and literature on absconding and child abuse, combed through a copious amount of raw data, established a management structure with task-specific sub-committees, set up a data management system, conducted 21 site visits to community residences and child support centres, crafted a “laborious ethical practice with multiple layers of scrutiny” for sensitive interviews, conducted and documented 46 interviews which were thematically coded and analysed, subjected all findings to review by its Analysis Investigation Team, and then wrote a 307-page report for the minister.
By contrast, in the five months since the report was received by the permanent secretary for Gender and Child Affairs in the Office of the PM, it has been forwarded to the chairman of the Children’s Authority for review, circulated internally for review, and had the comments considered by Cabinet in February. Then in March, it sent the report’s legislative recommendations for review by the Office of the AG and, as we learnt yesterday from the PM, it decided that a task force should be established to develop a work-plan with a six-week deadline for implementing its recommendations. In late March, Cabinet authorised Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister responsible for Gender and Child Affairs in the PM’s office, to make a statement and lay the report in Parliament. That took another month with her statement being made on April 29.
While the Government has essentially been moving the report from one desk to another, the children identified by the report as victims of physical and sexual abuse have continued to remain in the same unsafe and sub-standard conditions described in the report. What does Dr Rowley and Ms Webster-Roy think is happening to those children who took the risk of sharing their secrets with members of the Justice Jones committee?
From the minute this report landed in its hands, the Government should have initiated an emergency process for getting them removed to places of safety. It is not as if T&T does not have the accommodation. At the height of the pandemic, thousands of beds with living facilities were found for step-down facilities at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) Hotel, the House of Football and various other places. The immediate protection of these children should be non-negotiable as an absolute first priority. After that, the next priority is to fix the problems of the Children’s Authority.