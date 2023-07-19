Get to the truth

With the rapid succession of a one-two punch, Tobago has returned to the national political centre-stage with a bang.
First came Tuesday’s three-hour police raid on the official residence of Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine. The search warrant revealed that the police were investigating a report that since November 2021, Farley has conspired to defraud the State by allegedly using Tobago House of Assembly funds to hire a number of people at the THA to conduct political propaganda.
Then yesterday, before a special THA sitting, it was the Chief Secretary’s turn to let loose a barrage of bombshell allegations by a man he described as a “whistleblower”. The videotaped allegations, played under cover of assembly privilege, detailed a conspiracy allegedly designed to bring trumped-up charges against Chief Secretary Augustine, and to destroy his reputation by the next elections. The man making the allegations was identified as Akil Abdullah who claimed to have been paid $10,000 with a pledge of another $270,000 to make a statutory declaration of certain unspecified allegations against the Chief Secretary. The “whistleblower” claimed to have met with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, PNM minority leader Ancil Dennis, senior counsel Gilbert Peterson and Police Inspector Weaver-Ali, adding that Dr Rowley had also made a call to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher during the meeting.
All these individuals have since denied meeting Mr Abdullah, and the “whistleblower” himself has no specific denial but promises to speak in due course.
Whether one is inclined to believe one side or the other, the allegations made by Mr Abdullah are serious enough to warrant a full investigation to determine whether he has lied, embellished the truth through exaggeration, or is actually telling the truth. For this reason, it is incumbent on the police to conduct a thorough, independent and professional investigation. This is not an unsolvable case, given Mr Abdullah’s assertions of money paid, money spent, timelines and phone calls. The one option that should not be entertained is to dismiss the allegations or sweep them under the carpet. Whatever the wrong committed here, and by whomever, there should be consequences to pay.
It is noteworthy that in presenting this package of allegations by Mr Abdullah, Chief Secretary Augustine invoked the example of Dr Rowley who, as opposition leader in 2013, had released into the parliamentary record the contents of an explosive “e-mail” containing a series of shocking allegations against senior Cabinet members that rocked the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government. It took a while for the e-mail to be eventually recognised as fake.
The failure of the police to take the initiative in responding swiftly in defence of the public interest contributes to a deepening toxicity of the political climate where truth is never established and lies are allowed to roam free.
This issue must not be left to fester or to serve the interest of dangerous political agendas. We, the people, deserve to know the truth and should not be left to the mercy of purveyors of self-serving speculation.