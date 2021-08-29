Get WASA plan right

Full water reservoirs and dry taps perfectly describes the paradox that is the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). Not even nature’s bounty of abundant rain, it seems, can get WASA to satisfy the national demand for water.
With climate change producing drier dry seasons and wetter rainy seasons, WASA must detach itself from the view of drought and floods as acceptable reasons for poor service and begin to future-proof the country’s water supply.
While much of the Government’s discussion regarding the planned transformation of WASA has tended to focus on the utility’s financial viability, the public’s priority concern is a reliable water supply. Whatever else the plan does, it must achieve a substantial improvement in this regard. Now that the deadline set by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales for developing and approving WASA’s transformation plan will not be met in time for implementation in the next fiscal year, WASA’s transformation team should use the time wisely for getting the plan right.
This point needs to be emphasised in light of the Government’s attempt to fast-track the process. As this newspaper has previously warned, WASA is not Petrotrin; it cannot be shut down and reinvented. In every sense of the word WASA provides an essential service on a 24/7 basis. Applying a heavy-handed approach in managing the process could transform dysfunction into disaster. As much as WASA is a financial albatross around the Government’s neck, it is a problem that was decades in the making which cannot be undone and redone on some mechanistic timeline.
Given the complexity of the challenge, we are not surprised that Minister Gonzales’ ambitious deadline was not met. After two months in the job, WASA chairman Ravi Nanga now says the transformation plan is largely complete and should be ready for delivery by the end of this week. The test of its quality will be in its ability to deliver a more efficient, effective and cheaper means of supplying the country with water. Notwithstanding the economic desperation stalking the corridors of power, the Government must resist the temptation to cut corners with water.
Assuming the plan secures Cabinet approval, it should be laid in Parliament for public consideration.
As a potentially volatile issue, a national discussion of the plan should be encouraged to bring the population into the decision-making process on an informed basis. While this might sound like pie-in-the-sky to political cynics it is the only way to avoid the pitfalls waiting to trip up the process of change. However, a meaningful national discussion would call for a hefty dose of honesty from the Government and the Opposition, neither of which can wash their hands of the bloated and intractable problem that WASA has become.
The current narrative seeking to blame workers and the union can only go so far. WASA’s problem of over-staffing cannot be laid at their feet since workers do not hire themselves and trade unions do not manage the entities whose workers they represent.
The transformation of WASA into a modern, functional and affordable water utility needs clarity and public buy-in, not chest-beating and finger-pointing.