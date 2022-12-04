Get with the times, LATT

Instead of regurgitating the rules in response to perceived infringements of its archaic code against advertising, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) should initiate a full review of its Code of Ethics with a view to bringing it into the 21st century.
Perhaps LATT has not noticed but its code has largely fallen into irrelevance. For decades, lawyers have been promoting their names, defining their brand and generally courting the public’s attention to build a clientele. To this, LATT has closed its eyes except when the challenge is so provocatively brazen that it cannot pretend not to see it.
Like many codes, the Code of Ethics attached to the Legal Profession Act is vague in prohibiting “any act or thing which is likely or is intended to attract business unfairly or can be reasonably regarded as touting or advertising…” Not only is open touting older than the Republic itself but the lines between advertising, media reporting and public opinion are so blurred it would be almost impossible to establish whether an attorney’s action was “intended to attract business” and, even more difficult, to determine that the act was done “unfairly.”
An outstanding case in point was the meteoric rise of Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj during the mid-1970s when he shot to fame after being jailed for seven days for contempt of court. Pitched as David against the Goliath of the system, Maharaj became a media darling and was catapulted to national prominence as a defender of the rights of the small man. This reputation, ably assisted by media coverage, tapped into a rich vein of constitutional violations of human rights which was then a largely under-developed area of the law. Maharaj’s unconventional career was a profound shock that rattled the conservatism of the legal profession and changed it in ways that are still to be described, analysed and understood.
Maharaj often gave fulsome interviews about his cases and their potential impact which fuelled vigorous commentary, spreading the legal legend of Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, in turn building a lucrative practice. If the code had been enforced, where would be the line have been drawn between the cases, the media coverage, public opinion and the growth of a legal empire?
Since then, there has been the occasional daring challenge to anti-advertising rule, as occurred recently with lawyers using social media and other means to place their expertise before the public.
Lawyers would not have to resort to this if the rules were allowed to evolve in response to a changing world. This has been done in England and Wales, United States, Australia, Europe and most relevantly, in Jamaica. In January, Jamaican attorney Vaughn Bignall secured a landmark court decision that the rules barring members of the legal profession from advertising infringed the constitutional right to freedom of expression and the right to distribute or disseminate information through any media.
There is a whole spectrum of change to be explored in this issue which should not be framed as a case of either all or nothing. Modernising the rules will make them relevant and enforceable.