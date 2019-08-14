With mere hours to go before the official opening of Carifesta 2019, the leaders of the country’s premier cultural organisation is in public dispute with the Minister of Culture.
As Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore put it, the national steelband body is “totally upset” about what it sees as the marginalisation of pan from Carifesta. Their grouse is with the relegation of pan to performer of the National Anthem at Carifesta’s finale concert, Island Beats, on August 24.
While Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has denied Ms Ramsey-Moore’s claim that she dismissed pan as not being “good enough” for Carifesta’s finale concert, she is yet to refute another statement by Pan Trinbago’s External Affairs Officer, Dane Gulston. According to him, when questioned about pan’s absence from the performance line-up at Carifesta’s Island Beats concert, the minister’s response was: “Pan? Pan on stage with Shaggy and Machel?”
Anyone who might ask that has probably never witnessed the power of pan to lift a crowd and carry it to the heights of ecstasy. Even Shaggy and Machel are likely to get carried away.
In a separate statement, Trinidad All Stars, the storied steelband institution of 85 years, condemned the treatment of pan by Carifesta’s organisations as a “slap in the face”.
Signalling All Stars’ intention not to be sidelined, the statement added: “Whether on your stage or not, we will continue to make our presence felt and we will continue to make music for the masses.”
There is talk now that the top steelbands are in discussions to host their own concert on the very night of Carifesta’s Super concert. If it happens, then the more, the merrier.
In the meantime, show promoter and chairman of the T&T Promoters Association, Randy Glasgow, is complaining about the omission of comedy. His complaint might not be the last.
The larger issue here may not be the marginalisation of pan or the omission of any one genre but the planners’ concept of Carifesta itself. Carifesta is not a fete; it is a festival of Caribbean arts and culture designed to strengthen the regional integration movement by bringing the region’s people together to showcase their creativity and creations.
It has been a few years since Carifesta has lived up to its ideals as an instrument of integration. With just one day to go before the 2019 edition opens in Port of Spain, there is little evidence of a Carifesta spirit in the land. Perhaps its organisers are too inside of their planning to feel it. But out in the rest of the country, there is no sense of a country gearing up to welcome the rest of the region and embrace its peoples. Yes, a Carifesta App is available for download; publicity has been generated; a schedule of events is ready and various artistes have been hired or are in rehearsals. But there is no tingle in the air suggesting that Carifesta has filtered into the consciousness of communities. The real issue might not be one omission or another but the marginalisation of people in what is supposed to be a people-centred festival and not simply a series of events. We however wish the organisers a successful Carifesta 2019.