The Prime Minister’s decision to establish a commission of enquiry (CoE) to investigate the Paria tragedy presents an opportunity to rescue the reputation of this important investigative instrument by making it work for truth and justice.
When established, this will be the first CoE to be held under the Rowley regime which, when faced with the high cost of a CoE, the length of time it takes, and the often negligible return in terms of justice, has been resorting to the quick and cheap option of Government-appointed committees. The unsatisfactory outcomes of these enquiry committees and the general lack of distrust of them by the Opposition and other interests effectively rule out Government committees as appropriate for conducting investigations into matters of high public interest.
On Tuesday night, with evident reluctance and some bristling, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley turned to the Commission of Enquiry Act as the appropriate constitutional authority for an enquiry into the Paria disaster. The onus is now on the Government and all other interests involved to put this powerful instrument at the service of the “public welfare” as designed by Parliament.
If there is anything that the country should have learned from the lacklustre outcomes of successive Government committees, it is that there is no shortcut to justice. At the same time, the long and winding road of CoEs paved with legal fees has invariably led T&T to the dead end of justice delayed and justice denied.
It cannot be beyond our capability to structure and implement a commission of enquiry that actually fulfils the purpose of the act. The price of failure will be deepening public cynicism and the ultimate discarding of the CoE as a vital instrument for securing the public interest.
With Dr Rowley having made the announcement, the Office of the President, presumably working in tandem with the Government, must move quickly to recruit an appropriate commissioner or commissioners, outline the relevant terms of reference and get the CoE working.
An aspect of the CoE that has most galled the public and robbed it of popular support is the millions of dollars paid out to lawyers, including many Queen’s Counsel imported from abroad. While everyone has the right to the counsel of their choice within the constraints of their pocket, we would hope that the Government would set the example of financial restraint. The Government cannot complain about lawyers feeding at the trough and then turn around and spare no expense in propping it up.
While the primary responsibility of lawyers is to their clients, the public will be on the lookout for those exploiting the system for financial advantage. Everyone, including the legal community, loses when the instruments of justice are debased and bent to suit interests other than justice.
In selecting commissioner or commissioners, the effort should be made to find individuals who have the relevant expertise, are affordable and, importantly, are available. The CoE into the Paria tragedy is too important and the need for justice too urgent for it to stumble against protracted scheduling challenges.