Getting serious about food safety

Consumers trying to live healthily on fruits and vegetables would be alarmed by the report that a crop of cabbage freshly sprayed with a toxic insecticide had been stolen and was on its way to them. This news would also have sown fear among farmers producing healthy non-toxic cabbage that worried consumers may decide to hit the brake on cabbage purchases and ride out the two weeks needed for the insecticide to wear off. Meanwhile, there’s always the risk that some consumers may unwittingly purchase the insecticide-laced cabbage and end up ill or worse.
Interestingly, news of this incident broke as a Joint Select Committee of Parliament was discussing pesticide usage and consumer safety.
To their shock, the parliamentarians learned that the Ministry of Health’s Pesticide and Toxic Chemicals Inspectorate does not conduct random or spot checks at farms to evaluate whether farmers are using pesticides safely and correctly nor does it test produce being sold to the public. According to Hasmath Ali, Acting Registrar of the Inspectorate who appeared before the JSC on Wednesday, the law does not allow the Inspectorate to collect samples of produce for random testing.
It is at moments like this that we discover the inadequacy of the legislative framework guiding our lives. Now that MPs’ fears have materialised with the report of the stolen insecticide-laden cabbage, we hope they would be moved to update and strengthen the Pesticide and Toxic Chemicals Act, modernise its Control Board and upgrade the operations of the Inspectorate.
A review of the Act reveals a clear preoccupation with regulation of the industry. This is reflected in the duties assigned to the board to determine all applications for registration, licences, research permits and general research permits and to advise the Minister of Health on regulations. The composition of the board itself reflects various technical expertise but does not include a civil society consumer advocate although a representative from the Ministry responsible for consumer affairs sits on it.
Asked by Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh if there were avenues for members of the public to have produce suspected of contamination tested for pesticides, Ali said the Inspectorate directs such persons to the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute, the Chemistry Department of The UWI or regional laboratories. Given the cost involved in using these facilities, these options are unlikely to be viable for the average person concerned about what they are eating or parents worried about the safety of the food they are giving to their children.
With the growing scientific evidence linking pesticides, feed ingredients, contaminated water and hormonal treatment used in the agricultural industry to numerous serious health conditions, T&T needs to get serious about modernising its laws and increasing its investment in food safety along the chain from farm to table.
How ironic is it that in trying to do the right thing in consuming more fruits and vegetables, we could be quietly destroying our bodies due to the indiscriminate and unregulated use of chemicals in the delicious food we put into our mouths.