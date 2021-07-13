Give Cubans a chance

If United States President Joseph Biden truly stands with the people of Cuba, he would, at the very minimum, move swiftly to undo the anti-Cuba policies of the Trump era and reinstitute the measures of the Obama administration in which he was vice-president.
While Cuba’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, has accused the US of instigating Sunday’s protests, the scale and widespread eruptions across the island indicated they were a spontaneous response by frustrated and angry Cubans who are feeling the twin pain of an economy strangled by the tightening of the US economic embargo and the Covid-19 pandemic.
As news spread via social media, thousands of Cubans took to the streets demanding bread, justice, freedom and vaccines. It was a shocking development that no one, least of all the Cuban government, had seen coming.
The response from the Cuban government was predictable. Police were sent in to break up the protests with tear gas, some protesters were beaten and arrested, and over 100 people are now assumed to have been jailed. Quickly attuned to the mobilising role of social media, the government moved to disrupt Internet access.
President Diaz-Canel went on television and blamed the US sanctions for causing economic pain, and called on supporters to confront the protesters, saying “the order to combat has been given... revolutionaries need to be on the streets”.
In the current environment of hardship, pitting Cuban against Cuban is a particularly cruel and backward act. So, too, was the Trump administration’s resurrection of Cold War politics which re-designated Cuba as a sponsor of state terrorism and undid the Obama rapprochement. These included allowing Cuban Americans to send money to relatives in Cuba, permitting limited US investment on the island, and opening up a valuable market for American tourism in Cuba by allowing travel.
President Biden’s lack of early interest in eliminating this overhang of Trump policy is disappointing and should be declared as such. We urge Caricom to call on the US to release its chokehold on the Cuban economy by reinstating the Obama-era policies as a first step towards an end of the US embargo. As Obama famously declared during his visit to Cuba in 2016, the US needs to get on with the task of burying “the last remnants of the Cold War in the Americas”.
If President Biden fails to act now, it should be read as an indication that his administration is hoping that Cuban frustration will do what almost 50 years of economic embargo has failed to achieve—which is to topple the communist government. If this is his thinking, then one must also assume that even if it were taken by surprise on Sunday, it will become actively engaged in stirring the pot. Courting an “Arab Spring” in Cuba would be very dangerous for the people, and devastating for the country as a whole. It is also unnecessary.
In Haiti, people are pleading with the US and the international community to be allowed to determine their own destiny and to be supported in doing so. Cubans, too, should be allowed the same chance—by forces both within Cuba and outside.