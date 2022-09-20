We fully endorse the call for a return to tripartism by the President of the Industrial Court, Deborah Thomas-Felix . In the current environment of confrontation between the Government and Labour, her call is a timely intervention that both parties should seriously consider. As the third partner, the Private Sector should also welcome it as an opening in a situation of hardening differences which, if allowed to persist, could severely disrupt the education system, the public service and contingent areas of national life.
There can be no winners in the unfolding battle between Government and Labour. With the country making a tentative return to normalcy after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the interest of all stakeholders lies in collaboration rather than confrontation, especially given the likelihood of difficult years ahead if the experts’ projections of a global recession materialise.
The decision by the representative labour organisations to pull out of the National Tripartite Advisory Council in March last year effectively eliminated the scope for social dialogue between Government, Labour and Private Sector. As Justice Thomas-Felix indicated, NTAC’s collapse was the result of a breakdown of trust. Labour leaders walked out accusing the government of unilateral decision-making in matters requiring discussion and consensus. They cited the shutdown of Petrotrin and the Tourism Development Company and plans for mass retrenchment at TSTT and WASA, among other things. They had concluded that their involvement in NTAC was no more than window-dressing which compromised them in what they considered to be anti-labour and labour-busting actions by the government.
Two months ago, in response to the Prime Minister’s call for their to return to the Tripartite Council, labour leaders presented a list of conditions, vowing not to return unless they were met.
These included an immediate stop to the restructuring of state-owned companies resulting in employee retrenchment; an immediate halt to further retrenchments with a commitment to discussions with the trade union movement; the laying of a package of labour legislation in parliament; the immediate settlement of all outstanding public sector negotiations; measures to mitigate increases in the cost of living; and an immediate halt to any new form of taxation. To do otherwise, the unions said, would be to allow Labour to be used in a “pappyshow”.
The fact that the government is proceeding apace with several of these matters, including the restructuring and retrenchment exercises at TSTT and WASA as well as the introduction of new property taxes, would indicate that there is next to no chance of Labour returning to the NTAC table.
However, even in the roughest terrain of differences it is possible to find some basis of common interest for negotiation.
We urge all parties to consider the likely outcome of taking their differences all the way to a showdown and, having seen that future, to ask themselves whether it is worth being inflexible at this stage.
The whole point of tripartism is to negotiate differences and arrive at a tolerable if not perfect agreement on matters that benefit from having the support of the others. Each side wins when all sides win.
