The packed crowds that continue to gather outside State institutions, commercial banks, supermarkets and pharmacies make nonsense of the regulations limiting public congregation to five persons.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is therefore on solid ground in raising the problem as a public health danger requiring urgent attention.
It makes no sense limiting grieving relatives to funerals of five mourners while scores continue to congregate with little or no consideration to social distancing. While we understand the need to balance the interests of public health with individuals’ needs for goods and services, this continued crowding poses an intolerable level of risk to everyone.
We therefore urge the Government to extend its powers of moral suasion beyond the public to the essential industries that remain open to serve the public. In the spirit of collective responsibility that the Covid-19 pandemic requires of all, State institutions, commercial banks, supermarkets and pharmacies should go beyond merely securing their individuals spaces. It would take very little, for example, for them to adopt the Police Commissioner’s suggestion to mark off spaces six feet apart to guide persons joining lines outside their doors.
It is completely unnecessary for the resources of the Police Service to be tied up keeping people apart when this could be done with markings and a couple of security officers.
Among the most egregious examples of the collapse of the public regulations on congregation occurred yesterday when seniors turned up in large numbers outside the offices of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs to collect monthly pension cheques. It was simply heart-breaking to see the large crowd of elderly persons, deemed at greatest risk for Covid-19, all bunched up against each other on the pavement. It is an outrage that the Ministry of Social Development could have been caught so unprepared for this influx of pensioners.
As the most high risk group of all, the elderly should not even be outside the protection of their homes at this time. It was therefore incumbent on the ministry to develop an alternative plan for pensioners whose allowances are not deposited into a bank account but are collected by hand.
If the Ministry of Finance could assure businesses expecting tax and VAT refunds that their payments will be delivered to them through TTPost then surely the Ministry of Social Development can pursue the same option of delivering pensioners’ cheques to their homes. The risk to these pensioners will be compounded when they leave home to line up outside banks to cash their cheques.
If the Government is serious about flattening the curve to slow down the spread of coronavirus, it must address the obvious loopholes in its strategy. It is clear that even at this stage, the Government is still loathe to exercise the constitutional power to compel responsible public behaviour. If that is the case, then it must find creative ways to resolve the obvious contradictions that arise from its policy choice.
It makes no sense to throw the weight of the law against congregations greater than five while closing its eyes to the horrific risk of crowds in public places, including in front of its own doors.