The nation’s heart remains in its hands as the mission involving the recovery of the four divers trapped in an oil pipeline in the Gulf drags into a fifth day. At a news conference yesterday, Energy Minister Stuart Young attempted to clean up some of the glaring errors committed by State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd which owns the pipeline on which the divers were working when a powerful vacuum developed and sucked them in.
Clearly recognising the insensitive manner in which the company has been dealing with the traumatised families of the victims, Minister Young seemed on the verge of tears in expressing his concern. Coming out of this, the Ministry of Energy should instruct every energy company operating in this country, and primarily those owned by the State, to produce their crisis communications plans for review.
The scenario that has been playing out since this tragedy occurred last Friday should never again occur. Those families should never have had to camp for days and nights outside the company gates at Pointe-a-Pierre.
Family members wanted to be close to their loved ones by keeping vigil close to where the accident occurred. They should have been accommodated inside the premises with an empathetic communications liaison official keeping them fully updated.
Instead, Paria’s poor response created an information vacuum that could only have added to their trauma.
Given the scope of this latest tragedy, the silence of the Prime Minister cries out for attention and response. With four persons missing and presumed dead, this is the second worst incident to hit the energy sector in the country’s post-Independence period.
It cannot be seen as acceptable for the Prime Minister to have waited this long to have the authority of his office come front and centre on these traumatic developments. This is a State enterprise, the formation of which came on the back of the contentious closure of the predecessor company.
It resulted in severe wounds to the body politic in many parts of the country.
Several interests among those ill circumstanced by the related developments leading to the creation Paria and its veritable partner, Heritage Petroleum, continue to nurse those wounds. The commitment given by Minister Young that the incident will be probed by an independent and expert team is a welcome assurance.
We also agree with him, however, that for now, the priority is the recovery of the four lost men.
This does not remove the appearance of insult having added to injury here.
Relatives and family members of these divers were reported bemoaning the manner in which they came to learn that their loved ones may have perished. They reported, in unfavourable terms, their surprise at hearing this, and of the holding of the news conference at which these announcements were made.
Pressed into duty for this purpose, the company chairman presided at that news conference on Sunday. These developments have left the distinct impression that the company is yet to have in place proper crisis communications capacity.
Given the nature of this particular industry, and the history of related developments over more than a century, this significant vacuum is one that should be filled as a major priority.