Go ahead—like yuhself

After weeks of scintillating music and hard feteing punctuated by bouts of bacchanal, the Merry Monarch has arrived right on cue. Even the weather seems to know the drill, providing just enough drizzles to cool down the place.
The stage is now well and truly set for T&T’s greatest show on earth.
On Saturday night steelband excellence rose to a crescendo at the finals of the Large Band competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah. In the end, Renegades proved to be too far ahead of the pack to be caught by anyone. Even diehard fans of its rivals agreed that Duvone Stewart’s arrangement of Black Stalin’s “Black Man feeling to party” was the clear winner.
Exodus which had been nipping at its heels from the preliminary round stayed the course but just could not catch the band from Charlotte Street. With this victory Renegades has sealed its 12th Panorama win and is now tied with the storied Desperadoes Steelband for the largest number of Panorama championships ever. The question of which one will scoot ahead has now added an edge to the intense rivalry.
While there was a reasonable audience turnout to Panorama, Pan Trinbago should develop a strategy for filling the seats in the North Stand for the finals.
Sometime last night, the 2023 Calypso Monarch along with the King and Queen of Carnival would have been crowned during the Dimanche Gras show in a grand culmination of the rivalry built up over weeks of preliminary and semi-final judging.
Along the way there have several appearances and parades of Traditional Mas characters who have spiced up the season with their creativity and commitment to preserving the legacy of our Carnival inheritance. We know the tradition is safe by the number of young people including children who are in the Carnival as Moko Jumbies, Jab Jabs, Baby Dolls and other legendary characters. Traditional Mas has been dynamised by the entry of new designers drawn by the authenticity and depth of the characters who have sustained the spirit of Carnival over generations. Already, their influence can be seen in some of the costumes in the King and Queen of Carnival competition and in the bridging of the divide between traditional and modern mas.
Whether Carnival 2023 lives up to the hyped promise of being “The Mother of All Carnivals” remains to be seen. What is indisputable, however, is that Carnival is the mother lode of T&T creativity.
The precision planning by fete organisers operating almost round the clock to deliver a smorgasbord of fully packaged events at any hour of the day and night, including sunrise, breakfast time, brunch hour, afternoon, evening and late night is truly next level. There is no doubting the high level of productivity that has oiled the season’s schedule of fetes presented by a cadre of private entrepreneurs. It never ceases to amaze others how Trinbagonians manage to carry a full schedule of Carnival feteing with their regular workload.
With the mystery and magic of Carnival rising to fever pitch, we say play yuhself and be safe.