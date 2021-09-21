Go now, Commissioners

The Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) seems to be coming to a predictable and deservedly inglorious end.
Given the fiasco surrounding its failed attempt to fill the vacancy in the office of the Commissioner of Police, its entire board should immediately follow the example of commissioner Courtney McNish and tender their resignations. Commissioner McNish, for one, seems to recognise that there is no other way out of this mess which is damaging to the commissioners and, more importantly, to public confidence in the Police Service Commission.
All that is left now is for chairman Seepersad and commissioners Susan Craig-James, Roger Kawalsingh and Corey Harrison to head to the exit.
Yesterday, just when one thought the situation could not possibly get worse, an explosive letter written by Commissioner Kawalsingh to chairman Seepersad found its way into the public domain, which has effectively ensnared President Paula-Mae Weekes and dragged the Office of the President into the bacchanal.
We do not understand why acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith was copied on the letter, and expect Mr Kawalsingh to explain this action. Notwithstanding this, however, the letter makes several very disturbing claims alleging that chairman Seepersad had acted unilaterally in suspending acting CoP Griffith and showed disregard for the law and process. Most worrying of all, however, was Commissioner Kawalsingh’s claim that the PolSC’s delivery to President Weekes of the merit list of persons short-listed for the job of CoP was thwarted by “an occurrence and information obtained which excited the suspicion of the Chair and caused her such discomfort that it was not possible to deliver the list”.
Commissioner Kawalsingh goes on to ask: “From whom did this information come and what was the information?”
If his account is accurate, all of Trinidad and Tobago deserves to have the answers to these two questions.
As the commissioners are now learning the hard way, silence is not an option in these matters. The practice of transparency in matters of public interest is the surest protection for those holding high public office because things in the dark invariably come into the light, and at the most inconvenient of times.
It is hard to see how the process of filling the vacancy in the office of Police Commissioner can be extricated from this mess. Seeking clarification and justice through the court may have been enough at one point, but the issue is now well beyond the pale of the law. We now have a massive crisis extending to the highest offices of the land. Even if the courts were to rule one way or the other, the crisis would still stare us in the face because they go to the heart of the very ambiguous constitutional arrangements that make a mockery of our so-called independent institutions.
In this case, only truth and the willingness to accept responsibility and be held accountable will lead the country out of this imbroglio.
Gary Griffith was always a tiger which, having been mounted, would be very difficult to dismount. Even so, a willingness by all parties to respect the process would have prevented this catastrophic outcome.