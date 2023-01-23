Good going, Guaico

The single-minded focus, precision of execution and sheer abundance of gifted youths on stage in the National Schools/Junior Panorama finals on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah was a thing of incredible beauty. The skill, discipline, commitment and exuberance of the hundreds of young participants were enough to make any heart burst with pride.
Against this magnificence, another very different story about our youth was being written in blood at Boys Lane, D’Abadie where three teenagers were killed by gunmen on the evening of the same day. The opposing portraits of youth experience are difficult to ignore.
As a society we continue to miss the vital and enduring lesson about the power of pan in a national project that mobilises the energies of young people, giving them a nurturing steelband family within a community of pan people to look over them, and instilling in them the pride and self-confidence to help navigate the turbulence of childhood and adolescence.
An investment in a structured national network of youth steelbands spread throughout the school system and in communities across the country would quite conceivably temper youth violence and reduce the demand for more juvenile detention spaces.
There is nothing new in this recommendation. For decades this nation’s artists and creative managers, parents and pannists, educators and advocates have been beating out the same tune outside the doors of seemingly tone-deaf officials who have the authority and access to resources that can make it happen.
We suggest that this approach is now imperative.
Various and ongoing scientific studies on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global population identify specific and measurable risks to young people. Early findings on the impact on personalities brought on by stresses of the coronavirus itself and attendant social-isolation strategies point to noticeable changes in young people. In particular, researchers—like those involved in the study “Differential Personality Change Earlier and Later in the Coronavirus Pandemic in a Longitudinal Sample of Adults in the United States” published in the Public Library of Science (PLOS) journal—are seeing declines in those traits that help human beings navigate social situations, trust others, think creatively and act responsibly. These changes, they say, are more pronounced in youth populations, across race and education levels.
As Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds push for a national conversation on crime, the elements of that conversation cannot be routine. These are different and difficult times for young people in whom the uncertainties of a new normal are mixed in with normal, developmental neuroticisms. This reality, and the realities faced by parents and guardians, those directly responsible for the well-being of the young, must be part of a broad conversation on family and community stresses and their impact on the country’s crime profile.
We congratulate Guaico Presbyterian Primary School for their hat-trick victory in the primary schools category and Naps Combined with pupils from Naparima Girls’ High School and Naparima College who seized the trophy in the secondary schools category. In so doing, we celebrate their resilience and that of their parents, teachers and communities, and point to all the young artistic contenders as exemplars in the national effort to be better.