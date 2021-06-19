Good move, bad timing

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) can hardly be faulted for going after delinquent customers, especially those with the ability to pay. However, in launching a national disconnection programme in an attempt to recoup an initial $50 million in debt owed to it last Wednesday, the utility’s management seemingly failed to consider the impact of a curfew weekend and current pandemic conditions.
The rush to settle bills last Friday which led to massive lines and risky behaviour was predictable and should have been avoided. Nobody wants to lose their water supply, especially during a weekend curfew. Even if the country was not under a Covid-19 regime, one would expect a water utility to have clear communication and implementation rollout plans for embarking on a national disconnection programme. In the context of the pandemic, WASA should have factored into its planning the likelihood of the public’s panicked response, the risk of overwhelming its own systems for payments at its offices and online, and the practicality of implementing an efficient nationwide disconnection and reconnection programme.
The launch of this initiative without notice to the public suggests a desperation for revenue which raises the questions of whether the Government’s budgetary allocations to WASA are being released on a timely enough basis for meeting its bills. However, in light of the statement from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales that WASA had received over $500 million to pay salaries, purchase desalinated water and cover other bills, the authority should explain its actions.
Minister Gonzales also had some curious comments following last Friday’s meeting between the WASA board, himself and Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, chairperson of the Cabinet sub-committee overseeing the transformation of WASA. According to him, the meeting produced no clear explanation for the disconnection drive and that “someone” seemed to have gotten “distracted” from the task of transformation. Rather mysteriously, he claimed to have a theory about what was behind WASA’s urgent disconnection drive but would keep it to himself for now.
Noting that the WASA board should have already delivered its restructuring plan to him but is yet to do so, Minister Gonzales said that WASA’s executive director, recently appointed Dr Lennox Sealy, has been advised to focus on transformation.
It would appear from all this that the Government’s timetable for restructuring WASA is under pressure. This would not be surprising given the complexity of the task involved. It remains to be seen whether Minister Gonzales’ assurance that the Government will look after WASA’s financial commitments while the board focuses on the restructuring plan is enough to get the project on track.
The fact that the Government seems to have been taken by surprise by last week’s disconnection drive itself indicates a disconnect between WASA and the Government. Whatever the issues involved, however, the public’s priority is a reliable water supply.
WASA has a tried and tested programme of disconnection through which delinquent customers are notified before they are disconnected. It should maintain this programme especially for customers, including State agencies, that have piled up huge debts. However, in the context of these testing times, relief should be considered for those on the lowest income rung.