Good move by Central Bank

With the pandemic continuing to be a drag on the economy, the Central Bank’s intervention on behalf of debt-burdened homeowners and businesses ought to bring some much-needed relief to both.
The expectation that the economy would have bounced back by now has not materialised and now, with the Omicron variant adding new uncertainty, alert and responsive monetary policy could help to mitigate some of the difficulties plaguing the credit market.
With an up-tick in non-performing loans, one hopes that the two measures recently implemented by the Central Bank will be effective in easing the debt burden on certain categories of customers who have fallen into pandemic-related financial distress.
Both measures relax the regulatory framework to encourage banks and relevant non-bank financial institutions to restructure commercial loans and mortgages within new and defined parameters and to allow them greater flexibility in lowering their mortgage rates over a two-year period from October 1, 2021.
Hopefully, the financial sector will embrace these measures and reach out to customers who can benefit from these relief measures. Sooner or later, the pandemic will end and when it does, T&T will need its business and homeowners to have survived its storm.
Evidence of T&T’s economic depression also abounds.
In its latest Monetary Policy Report, the Central Bank noted the anaemic condition of private sector credit. Having expanded by 4.4 per cent in September 2019 (year-on-year), consolidated financial system credit grew by just 1.5 per cent in September 2020 and shrunk even further this year, registering a mere 0.9 per cent growth in September 2021.
This is hardly surprising. A depressed economy coupled with ongoing uncertainty dampens demand, encourages savings and fuels anxiety about the future which translates into a very conservative attitude towards expenditure and risk. Not knowing what tomorrow will bring is often a good enough reason for people to hold on to their cash and avoid new loan commitments.
This tendency can be read from the Central Bank’s data for consumer loans as at September 2021 which shows a decline of 7.5 per cent in year-on-year lending for motor vehicle purchases, both new and used, which together represent 24.1 per cent of the total consumer loan portfolio. Also registering declines were lending for debt consolidation (3.8 per cent) and loans for bridging finance, and home improvement/renovation (16.6 percent and 9.3 per cent, respectively).
The Central Bank noted that since June 2020, credit card loans which had consistently shown strong growth before the pandemic, declined by 3.6 per cent year-on-year in September 2021. The only loan categories to register increases were lending for refinancing and loans for medical, insurance, and electrical and non-electrical appliances (24.4 per cent, 1.5 per cent, 12.4 per cent and 13.8 per cent, respectively).
While real estate mortgage lending expanded by 4.8 per cent in September 2021 (year-on-year), this was a decline when compared with the previous year’s expansion of 5.4 per cent.
It is a wonder how businesses and homeowners are managing to stay afloat. The option of deferred loan payments was crucial in helping many to re-organise and prepare. However, no one could have foreseen the length of dislocation. With the future still unknown, the time is now for imaginative solutions.