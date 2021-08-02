The Prime Minister’s public wallop of Mayor Joel Martinez’s plan to sheathe Nelson Mandela Park in Astroturf and transform it into a sport hub has brought a decisive and well-deserved end to a madcap proposal. It is hard to see how Mayor Martinez, an insurance salesman, can recover from the description of his plan as “a salesman’s foolish idea” from no less a person than the prime minister and leader of his political party.
With such heavyweight damage to his standing and credibility, Mr Martinez should offer to step down from the position of mayor. Certainly, one of his predecessors, mayor Raymond Tim Kee, resigned after incurring public outrage for his comments about female “vulgarity and lewdness” in Carnival following the murder of Japanese pannist Asami Nagakiya.
However, as “foolish” as the mayor’s ill-fated plan was, it has done some good by bringing to the fore the arbitrary manner in which decisions are made regarding public assets.
While Mayor Martinez has said that the Port of Spain City Corporation had not yet committed to any proposals for the park, suggesting it was still open to public input, the entire manner in which he and the corporation went about it smacked of a done deal. Announcing a plan on Monday at a poorly publicised virtual meeting and giving the public six days to submit comments without even the benefit of supporting documentation is the definition of sham consultation.
What if public opinion were too distracted last week to galvanise itself and rally support against this plan? In the absence of a mountain of submissions, there would have been nothing to stop the corporation from ticking off the consultation box and proceeding on the basis that its plan had public support.
While the proposal stated that the transformation of the park into a sports hub would be completed within 18 months of approval, there is little information regarding the actual approval process and requirements to be met at each stage. This information is especially important, given the mayor’s statement that the project was to be done as a public-private partnership (PPP) requiring no public funds. This raises questions about the level of public scrutiny and public accountability attached to PPP projects, and the extent to which they are shielded from both.
It was clear from the mayor’s responses to several of the concerns raised that not much thought, if any, had gone into this plan, especially regarding its socio-economic and environmental impact.
The Nelson Mandela Park is a high-value asset which, had it not been stopped, could have easily slipped into the hands of a private entity that foresaw attractive financial profits to be made from altering its status as an open public park to a paid sport venue available to fee-paying patrons and rental clients.
Now that the controversy surrounding Nelson Mandela Park has been put to rest, at least for the moment, Mayor Martinez should turn his attention to enhancing the value of the capital’s other parks, some of which, like Victoria Square, could add value to the community’s life with physical improvement and creative ideas.