Govt must clarify safe-zone policy

The stage is being set for a showdown between the Government and unvaccinated workers employed by the State, come January 17.
With a week and a half to go, there has been no real effort aimed at defusing the looming confrontation. Meanwhile, as positions harden on each side, the public has been reduced to the role of spectator, unsure of how the banning of unvaccinated public sector employees from the workplace without pay will affect them, since, apart from the Prime Minister’s statement, there has been no information regarding the public sector’s “Quasi Safe Zones Policy”.
It is questionable whether the Government is, in fact, ready to implement its plan.
It was only last Friday, for example, two weeks after the announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, that the Ministry of Public Administration issued a memo to permanent secretaries and heads of departments seeking data on the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated workers. They were instructed to submit the information by yesterday, which, by public service standards, is an acutely short deadline.
On several key issues, the Public Administration Ministry is unable to provide information. Still to be worked out are details of the “Quasi Safe Zones Policy” as well as “the impact on those persons who at the commencement date are only partially vaccinated”.
The fact that the policy is a work in progress suggests the Government may yet embrace a flexible approach to the problem of low vaccination rates among public sector employees. Its avoidance of the term “fully vaccinated” raises the possibility that if its “no vaccine, no work” policy succeeds in getting a large enough catchment of workers to take even the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, they may be allowed on the job. In all of this, one important but unknown variable is what number of employees with what specific skills are required for work continuity in the public service, State agencies and State enterprises.
It is noteworthy that in the memo sent out last Friday, acting PS in the Ministry of Public Administration Claudelle McKellar “reminded” permanent secretaries and department heads that “the Quasi Safe Zone Policy in the public sector does not constitute a mandatory vaccination programme”. Whether this declaration is about optics, politics or the law, it remains debatable and is therefore all but guaranteed to end up in court. From the perspective of the unvaccinated who cannot afford to lose their income and possibly their jobs, the idea of choice is an illusion.
While this newspaper has repeatedly affirmed its support for the mandatory vaccine programme, we are disappointed by the Government’s handling of it. The policy option of mandatory vaccination has been on the table too long for the Government not to have considered the implications, identified areas of potential problem and moved pro-actively to address them through appropriate consultation before implementation.
This failure has landed the country in a situation of needless confrontation. With 11 days to go, it is still not too late to give consultation a chance in untangling some of the knotty issues involved.