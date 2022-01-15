Govt must explain pyre ban

The Government owes the nation and, specifically, the Hindu community, an explanation for its almost-two-year ban on open-air pyre cremations.
While Thursday’s removal of the ban has been greeted with relief in many quarters, it does not eliminate the need for the Government to explain a decision which, for 22 months, had denied people the opportunity to observe funeral rituals sacred to them, and to do so at a reasonable cost.
Had it been introduced on sound public health grounds, it would have been accepted in much the same way other limits on religious activities have been. However, at no stage did the Government provide any reason for its declaration that “Open-Air Pyre Cremations will not be allowed for persons who are Covid-19-positive at the time of death as indicated in the death certificate”.
While the Government has steadfastly claimed to be following guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), it chose to deviate from WHO guidelines on funerals.
WHO guidance for the safe management of a dead body in the context of Covid-19 stands on the premise that “the dignity of the dead, their cultural and religious traditions, and their families should be respected and protected throughout”. It goes on to say that “people who have died from Covid-19 can be buried or cremated according to local standards and family preferences”. In announcing the decision to drop the ban, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi gave no reason for the abrupt change of heart beyond stating that “the point is, we couldn’t do it sooner”.
That is simply not good enough, and leaves the public to speculate and come up with some quite lurid explanations of their own. However, very valid questions are being asked about the redress to people who, by force of law, have been unable to perform the desired last rites of their loved ones while incurring additional expenses for using the more expensive services of a crematorium instead of the traditional pyre of wood. There are heart-breaking stories of grieving families who have gone into debt and even sold possessions to meet the cost of crematorium facilities.
If it is to avoid the charge of an arbitrary exercise of power, the Government must disclose how it came to ban pyre cremations. It must also demonstrate that the decision was made on the basis of sound science that was compelling enough to warrant a ban in a country that enjoys the right to freedom of conscience and religious belief and observance.
Having lifted the ban, the Government must now urgently review its funeral guidelines, especially given the pressure on care and disposal of bodies in the current situation of a consistently high number of daily deaths. One requirement that has been overtaken by circumstances is that which states that burials and cremations should occur within 24 to 48 hours of the body arriving at the funeral home. T&T has long passed this point of speedy disposal of the bodies of Covid-19 victims. Horror stories about lost and deteriorating bodies indicate a need to investigate exactly what is happening at funeral homes and State mortuaries.