Govt must lead change

The challenge for Finance Minister Colm Imbert is to deliver a budget that sets the direction for a new economy propelled from within the Government itself.
Reporting on the Cabinet retreat two weeks ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Minister Imbert had presented figures on the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which showed that “we were a little better off than the conversation” and that “the numbers are not as bad as it would’ve appeared”.
The entire country would be very keen on seeing those figures and, particularly, the minister’s data sources.
If there are silver linings to the pandemic, among them must surely be the recognition, at last, of the value of the small and medium-sized business sector (SME), including the informal and even underground elements of it. No government has ever understood this sector enough to factor it into development planning and policy.
With the economy facing the double whammy of the pandemic and a rapid global transition away from oil and gas to renewable energy, the expenditure profile of Minister Imbert’s budget will reveal the Government’s strategy for responding to this seminal challenge, assuming it does not decide to continue kicking the can down the road.
In terms of the SME sector, both formal and informal, one of the Government’s biggest hurdles is the general lack of understanding of its role and function within the national economy. Another is the perception of small and micro businesses, in particular, as objects for welfare and not investment. Without a fundamental shift in perception, it will repeat the error of allocating increasingly scarce resources to the sector without achieving any noticeable impact.
Because the moment is upon us and because T&T is so deep in debt, the Government now has much less room to manoeuvre. With the world likely to be dogged by continued uncertainty for months to come, T&T must take a brave leap towards change, starting with the Government— the most powerful player in the economy.
After 40 years of investing in public service transformation and almost two decades of working towards establishing e-government, the Covid-19 pandemic came and met us with public servants recording key health data on clipboards and the public unable to conduct basic transactions with the State.
Reporting on the Cabinet retreat, Dr Rowley was optimistic that the so-far-ragged digitisation of Government processes will be addressed now that there is a Ministry of Digital Transformation led by a minister with telecoms technology experience. What might give the sceptical public reason for confidence in this national enterprise is a good look at the development and roll-out plans with timelines.
The moment is propitious for the Government to accept the responsibility that comes with being the most dominant player in the economy. More than any other single entity, the Government has within itself the power to cut waste and corruption, set the pace for greater efficiency, save on foreign exchange by embracing a local content policy including food, and reduce carbon emissions by ensuring that all vehicles bought with public funds use CNG or electricity. And that’s just for starters.