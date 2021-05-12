Govt, Opposition must unite

As difficult as it may be to look past their differences, our warring politicians must find it within themselves to put the nation’s needs above their animosities and join forces in the fight against Covid-19.
We are in a war against an enemy known to exploit division. Just look at the price in lives that the United States paid for Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. Here in T&T, we do not have the luxury of allowing any resource to lie idle; all hands are needed on deck.
This is why we urge the Government to accept the offer of assistance from the Opposition United National Congress. If the UNC has come to the point of recognising the need for a united front against Covid-19, the Government should not use the moment to crow and hurl abuse. To indulge in petty politics while people are falling ill and dying is an unforgivable waste of precious time.
On Monday Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh called on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to “rein in” MP Dr Roodal Moonilal following his disparaging comments about the Sinopharm vaccine. Today, we ask Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to rein in National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds for his quite tawdry response to the Opposition Leader’s offer of help.
Minister Hinds is fooling himself if he really believes, as his Facebook post suggests, that the country is united behind the Government.
From the perspective of a public health crisis that can only be defeated by full public compliance, the important thing right now is not Minister Hinds’ views about Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, but the fact that by the count of the last general election nine months ago, she commanded the support of over 300,000 citizens. The fact that she did so when the political stocks of the ruling party were high from what Minister Deyalsingh had then described as the Government’s “hard-won victory” against Covid-19 should caution anyone who is inclined to think that, given the current upsurge, that bloc of support has shifted.
The point here, however, is not about which party has support or not, but that the Government needs to use all the resources available to it, including the UNC which has a large constituency that urgently needs to hear and act on the Covid-19 message. The UNC is a particularly powerful asset at this time because it has far greater access than the ruling party in communities throughout South and Central Trinidad which are being hit hard by Covid-19. Surely our leaders have the skills to work out a political détente to deal with our worst crisis in this century.
If the Government rejects Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s offer, the UNC has the political, professional and material resources at its disposal to do the job that all leaders should be doing now.
That job is to campaign relentlessly in getting the message of Covid safety to every street and into every home, to find the families in need and get help to them, and to ensure that anyone willing to be vaccinated gets a place in the line.