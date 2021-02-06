Govt out of touch

THE response of National Security Minister Stuart Young to the Police Commissioner’s disclosure that roughly half of the country’s 1,800 public surveillance cameras are not working was insensitive and out of sync with a nation wracked by grief and anger over crime.
Just how disconnected Minister Young has become was demonstrated in Parliament on Friday by his response to United National Congress MP Dr Roodal Moonilal’s request for the timeline for getting the cameras in working order.
Opting for political grandstanding laced with innuendo he accused the MP of being “obsessed with CCTV camera systems” before offering a dismissive “as to how soon — as soon as possible”.
Were he in touch with the prevailing mood, Minister Young would have recognised that Dr Moonilal’s question was on the minds of every citizen who, in the midst of the desperate search for Andrea Bharatt, had been shocked to discover the abysmal state of a critical crime-fighting resource established at great expense to taxpayers.
At this moment, when the population has set aside its differences to confront violence against women and criminality in general, the Government is proving unable to rise to the requirement for leadership that is reassuring, caring and competent.
It seems tone deaf to the voices expressing fear and blind to the small armies of individuals preparing to fend for themselves and their children by whatever means necessary. Today, the national anxiety level is heightened by the reopening of schools for pupils in forms four to six tomorrow. With thousands of parents taking to social media to express anxiety about their children’s safety while using public transport, one would have expected both the Ministers of Transport and National Security to step forward and provide assurance of a reliable and safe transport system in place to and from school.
The Minister of Education also has a critical role in demonstrating her ministry’s awareness of the double trauma that students, teachers and support staff may experience in returning to school during the Covid-19 pandemic and on the heels of the kidnap/murder of Andrea Bharatt. While we have no idea of what response, if any, the ministry may have to this complex reality, we would hope that it recognises the need to use at least the first day of school to address the psychological needs of students, to create secure opportunities for them to speak, to guide them towards available resources for help and to generally build their self-esteem and respect for each other. As any casual observation of social media would reveal, Andrea Bharatt’s murder, like similar cases before it, has opened the floodgates for victims of sexual violence.
Women, in particular, are sharing their stories and receiving solace and advice from others. Alert education officials would recognise that students, too, may be desperate for someone to talk to and would benefit from having trained counsellors available to them.
If the Government and Opposition lift their eyes above their rivalries they will see a country that has lost all patience with partisan politics. In a democracy, that should worry both sides.