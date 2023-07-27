Govt’s costly legal errors

Once again, the public faces the risk of financial liability resulting from the Government’s failure to act on a timely basis. In this case, the officials to be held accountable are the Minister of National Security and the Attorney General as legal adviser to the Cabinet.
Both must explain why the State neglected for months to legally declare the Chaguaramas Defence Force Heliport a detention centre until prompted to do so by the ruling of Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams.
On Monday, the judge declared that a group of Venezuelans being held there were illegally detained since the facility was not a legally designated immigration detention centre.
Within hours, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds managed to accomplish what he had failed to do over the three months since the Heliport stopped being a designated Covid-19 quarantine centre for illegal migrants. He dashed off a letter informing the Chief of Defence Staff that as of 12 a.m. on Tuesday, the Heliport had been declared an immigration detention centre under the Immigration Act. On Wednesday, the minister having regularised the detention of illegal migrants at the Heliport, his attorneys attempted to have the court apply it retroactively in the case of a Venezuelan detainee, Samih Tarek Benitez, who had challenged his detention.
In delivering his ruling, Justice Frank Seepersad not only declared that Benitez’s detention from July 9 to July 24 was illegal but that everyone held at the Heliport between the time it stopped being a Covid-19 quarantine centre and its designation as an immigration detention centre had also been illegally detained.
With taxpayers facing the possible blowback of multiple financial claims for illegal detention, the Government must take full responsibility for this legal fiasco which threatens to add to the public’s mounting financial burdens resulting from costly and slipshod legal missteps by the Government.
This latest faux pas raises concerns about the seriousness with which the Cabinet conducts the nation’s business. When, for example, the Minister of Health’s note came before it with the recommendation to lift Covid-19 regulations, did AG Reginald Armour or any other minister even raise the legal implications for the continued detention of migrants at the Heliport?
Sooner or later, the country will have to tally the full financial cost to the public of the plethora of legal errors being made by various arms of the Government.
It is worrying that notwithstanding its multiple defeats in court, the Government does not appear to be tightening its legal oversight to reduce the incidence of costly legal mistakes. This may be in part due to its refusal to accept responsibility and inclination to shift the blame on a “confrontational” society, “greedy” lawyers and an assortment of conspiracy theories, even involving judges.
In any democracy a robust and independent judiciary is a vital line of defence against executive overreach, ineptitude and abuse of power. It is right and proper that in such cases people should seek the protection of the law, and it is wrong for public officials to keep breaching the law and piling up bills for the public to pay.