Govt’s curious legal strategy

Daily Express Editorial

WE must confess to being as puzzled as Justice Devindra Rampersad by the Government’s strategy in the court matter that resulted yesterday in an injunction being granted to former police commissioner Gary Griffith against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and other members of the National Security Council (NSC), among others.

Frankly, we cannot see what other decision the judge could have arrived at in this case, nor do we understand the Attorney General’s intention to appeal the decision, as is of course his right. Whichever way the appeal goes, this matter seems destined to end up before the Privy Council, with the possibility of dragging on well after the substantial matter filed by Griffith is heard on February 13. Layman’s common sense would suggest that both sides use the next two months to prepare for the hearing of the ­judicial review case filed by Griffith seeking to quash the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report on the grounds of “flagrant unacceptable breaches of natural justice”. If Griffith prevails, one wonders what would be the point of appealing the injunction.

The statement issued by the Office of the AG following the judge’s decision shed no light on the Government’s legal strategy. It sought instead to assure the public that “proper process was indeed followed”, which was curious since the issue on which the outcome turned was not about process. Then, taking its case before the court of public opinion, the statement went on to assert “facts” and “evidence” which had clearly not persuaded the court.

The far more intriguing aspect of yesterday’s hearing, however, was the Government’s position on the issue of whether it was willing to give Griffith a written undertaking that the audit report would not be laid in Parliament pending the outcome of the ­substantive claim tentatively scheduled for March 3.

What the public learned is that the AG’s office wrote Griffith in early September, indicating the Government would not lay an executive summary of the audit report in Parliament “unless and until all persons affected by the findings therein” were given the opportunity to comment and make representation. Presumably, this letter was in response to one sent by Griffith’s attorneys to Dr Rowley on August 29, demanding a written undertaking from him by September 2 that he would not lay the document, failing which they would seek an injunction to restrain him.

Observing that the letter written by attorney Tinelle Ramkissoon, director—legal, AG’s office, was not signed by the AG, Justice Rampersad concluded that it was therefore not an ­undertaking given directly by him. The judge went on to cite the response of Russell Martineau, SC, attorney for the NSC, who, when asked if the written undertaken would be given, had said no, adding that “we have given our undertaking by word—if we say so, it is so”.

We will leave it up to readers to try to fathom the logic here and, indeed, the thinking behind the Government’s legal strategy in what many may have assumed was a straightforward case of seeking injunctive relief. Instead, what a tangled web!

