Govt’s first salvo on THA

The speed with which Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi dispatched written warnings complete with ultimatum to Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is astounding. Even more so is the fact that the letters were publicised.
One would have thought that not having received a reply to his first letter issued on Thursday, the very day Mr Augustine was sworn in as Chief Secretary, the AG would have simply picked up the phone and called him before shooting off a second letter, this one with an ultimatum that he reply by 4 p.m. today. Bearing in mind that Mr Farley was sworn in on Thursday, and got married on Sunday, a reasonable person might have reached out to him as he settled into office on Monday to enquire if he had received the letter before dashing off a second letter with a deadline.
As it turned out, the Chief Secretary told the media he had not received any of the AG’s letters, although he had been hearing about them, presumably from the media.
This early salvo from the Government to the new Tobago House of Assembly signals the possibility of unnecessary acrimony in the relationship between the PNM-controlled Government and the Progressive Democratic Patriots-controlled THA. Judging from the tone of the AG’s letter, the Government appears to have learnt nothing from the election results.
While the AG’s actions smack of unseemly haste, Chief Secretary Augustine ought not to be surprised. His political leader, Watson Duke, is a man with plenty baggage and was always going to be a lightning rod for controversy, perceived by many as the PDP’s Achilles heel. His position as president of the Public Services Association, by itself, was controversial enough for many to doubt his viability as a political candidate. Add to that his job as a permanent employee of the Water and Sewerage Authority, and now, as was disclosed by the AG in his second letter, Duke’s position as a member of the Registration Recognition and Certification Board with a three-year term starting from 2019.
All of these things presented the Chief Secretary and his administration with their first credibility challenge and, based on the speed with which the Government moved to challenge the new THA administration, Mr Augustine should not expect a free pass from his political opponents.
With the pressure being amped up, Mr Duke has had to do some fancy footwork. Almost immediately after the PDP’s victory, the PSA telegraphed the prospect of him staying on as an unpaid PSA president and paid THA Secretary. By Friday, the Chief Secretary was announcing that Duke would have three months to put his PSA affairs in order before being considered for a portfolio. Then, on Monday evening, Duke finally spoke for himself by releasing a copy of his offer of resignation as PSA president, effective December 31.
Anyone who has followed the maverick career of Mr Duke would not be surprised by anything he does next, given his reputation for unpredictability and cunning. So far, Chief Secretary Augustine appears to be taking the challenge in his stride and may even have been helped by the pressure being piled on by the AG.