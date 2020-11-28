Sunday Express Editorial

The absurdity of National Security Minister Stuart Young telling the Opposition to “stop coming and exposing what may be a perceived weakness” in relation to the virtual collapse of the Coast Guard’s fleet of patrol vessels must surely be one for the record books. As if this brazen disregard of his responsibility to account for this serious national security failure were not bad enough, he then invokes the spectre of “ties with the human traffickers”.

Minister Young must be truly confident of the Prime Minister’s support to come to Parliament with such nonsense at a time when the entire southern coastline is straining under the pressure of illegal immigration. We can assure Minister Young that smugglers do not need the media or the Opposition to tell them that the T&T Coast Guard is in no condition to defend our border. They would know that through first-hand experience.

The breakdown of border control along the coastline most vulnerable to illegal entry of people and goods stands in stark contrast to the continued harsh and illogical lockdown of the country’s international airports over which Minister Young appears to have sole authority. The result is a bizarre situation where it is easier for Venezuelan refugees and smugglers trafficking in people, guns and drugs to land here while thousands of desperate citizens remain stranded abroad, awaiting exemptions and hunting for flights to get home.

How is it that other countries are able to open their borders to nationals and visitors while keeping their populations safe from Covid-19 to a far greater degree than Trinidad and Tobago? T&T is operating the most draconian travel system with the least results. Barbados, which has one of the most open-entry systems, has recorded 270 positive cases with seven deaths, the last death being on April 29. Contrast that with T&T’s 6,586 positive cases and 118 deaths recorded under extreme lockdown conditions.

The result of our failure to devise an effective system that restores normalcy to travel under an effective Covid-19 surveillance and management system is not only battering our stranded nationals, but dealing an unnecessary blow to the economy. One shudders to think about the impact on Caribbean Airlines whose business has shrunk to a limited number of routes, the Airports Authority and established businesses there, and on the large sector of the economy with linkages to the travel industry.

We see no logical basis for the Government to persist with the tight-fisted control exercised through the exemption requirement. Like other countries, safe travel in and out of T&T can be managed through the requirement for a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival, followed by quarantine and testing on arrival. There are many models to guide immigration and health authorities in devising an imaginative inflow-outflow management system. People leaving the country need only to conform to the requirements of their airlines and that of their destination or in-transit countries. One major upside to reopening airport borders is that it will free Minister Young to concentrate on the national emergency occurring along our now defenceless coastal borders.

Critical talks on education

PUBLIC enthusiasm for the current National Consultation on Education may be blunted by the fact that it is the second such consultation to be engaged by the Dr Keith Rowley administration. The first was launched in 2016 and produced the 217-page Draft Education Policy Paper 2017-2022 as part of the Government’s Vision 2030 National Development Strategy. Before that, in 2011, was the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration’s National Consultation on Education which itself was preceded by various iterations of consultations designed to tackle and transform the sector’s deep-seated and widely acknowledged problems.

Domestic violence and societal trauma amidst a global health crisis

According to the World Health Organisation, domestic violence (DV) is the most common kind of violence and its incidence increases during times of health crisis. The current Covid-19-driven global pandemic has reinforced this proposition. In Trinidad and Tobago, the number of DV reports more than doubled since the implementation of quarantine and other pandemic-related measures. Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith shared the alarming figures during a press conference in April, 2020 at the peak of the quarantine period.

UNC elections...how free, how fair?

THE United National Congress elections are in the air and one wonders how free and fair they will be. Will there be the usual subterfuge since these elections, like all other elections in this politically, racially divided country, will inevitably evolve out of the usual tribal framework of “you scratch my back and I yours”, with leaders massaging the tribe to hold on to power and the tribe responding with unquestioning support for the “mess of pottage” that will be their reward?

Yuh doh treat people so

I have to tell you that for the fifth time in the last five years, I am totally ashamed to be a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. It matters not that I reside in England.

When I read about the treatment of several Venezuelan children—one just four months old—I felt sick. I couldn’t have cared less if they were immigrants, asylum seekers or illegal.

US or Venezuela more pathetic?

The US Ambassador’s public response to asylum-seeking children landing on our shores to escape hardships in Venezuela is, in diplomatic terms, profoundly irrational, and in local parlance, “farse and out-of-place”.

Perhaps the Ambassador has conveniently forgotten that the great United States of America shocked the world by placing migrant children in cages like animals and separating them from their parents. Or perhaps he is not conversant with the adage: those who live in glass houses…

No jammin’ still

Last week, Natalee Legore, the host of Morning Brew, spoke for many when she stated “we are not very clear as to why the police are able to take action in certain circumstances where people are gathered and not in others”.

It seems, she said, “that what is public and what is private seems to depend on what is going on”. That observation may well be a clue to resolving the legal interpretation of “public place”. However, in a society battered by rampant socio-economic inequality,