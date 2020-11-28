The absurdity of National Security Minister Stuart Young telling the Opposition to “stop coming and exposing what may be a perceived weakness” in relation to the virtual collapse of the Coast Guard’s fleet of patrol vessels must surely be one for the record books. As if this brazen disregard of his responsibility to account for this serious national security failure were not bad enough, he then invokes the spectre of “ties with the human traffickers”.
Minister Young must be truly confident of the Prime Minister’s support to come to Parliament with such nonsense at a time when the entire southern coastline is straining under the pressure of illegal immigration. We can assure Minister Young that smugglers do not need the media or the Opposition to tell them that the T&T Coast Guard is in no condition to defend our border. They would know that through first-hand experience.
The breakdown of border control along the coastline most vulnerable to illegal entry of people and goods stands in stark contrast to the continued harsh and illogical lockdown of the country’s international airports over which Minister Young appears to have sole authority. The result is a bizarre situation where it is easier for Venezuelan refugees and smugglers trafficking in people, guns and drugs to land here while thousands of desperate citizens remain stranded abroad, awaiting exemptions and hunting for flights to get home.
How is it that other countries are able to open their borders to nationals and visitors while keeping their populations safe from Covid-19 to a far greater degree than Trinidad and Tobago? T&T is operating the most draconian travel system with the least results. Barbados, which has one of the most open-entry systems, has recorded 270 positive cases with seven deaths, the last death being on April 29. Contrast that with T&T’s 6,586 positive cases and 118 deaths recorded under extreme lockdown conditions.
The result of our failure to devise an effective system that restores normalcy to travel under an effective Covid-19 surveillance and management system is not only battering our stranded nationals, but dealing an unnecessary blow to the economy. One shudders to think about the impact on Caribbean Airlines whose business has shrunk to a limited number of routes, the Airports Authority and established businesses there, and on the large sector of the economy with linkages to the travel industry.
We see no logical basis for the Government to persist with the tight-fisted control exercised through the exemption requirement. Like other countries, safe travel in and out of T&T can be managed through the requirement for a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival, followed by quarantine and testing on arrival. There are many models to guide immigration and health authorities in devising an imaginative inflow-outflow management system. People leaving the country need only to conform to the requirements of their airlines and that of their destination or in-transit countries. One major upside to reopening airport borders is that it will free Minister Young to concentrate on the national emergency occurring along our now defenceless coastal borders.