In contrast to his ease before conferences of all kinds, political gatherings and general socialising, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley seems at a complete loss on the top priority issue of public security. However, whether he chooses to acknowledge it or not, Trinidad and Tobago is in a dire state of emergency.
As leader of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Rowley cannot claim success if he cannot lead the country out of the current horrifying level of crime where not even a box of chicken ’n chips is safe. It was bad enough that his Government buried its head in the sand while murders mounted to a record level last year but to continue in this vein is nothing short of negligence.
We have to wonder if Dr Rowley and his Government are blind to how much more dangerous the country has become under their watch. When armed criminals can routinely feel free to pull up in the middle of the road in broad daylight and shoot at anything that moves, we should recognise the sense of power and invincibility they now have. While this state of affairs did not develop overnight, there is no disputing the fact that it has steadily worsened under the Rowley administration, bar the period of pandemic lockdown when the country was under a state of emergency with national borders closed to non-essential air and sea traffic.
With murders already outpacing last year’s figures for the same period, the time is now to disrupt and rein in the criminal free-for-all. If this newspaper were to report on every act of crime occurring on a daily basis, we would have no space for anything else. Robbery, with the risk of murder, lurks at every corner as an increasing number of people turn to crime for quick money by robbing people or as paid killers.
The fact that neither the Prime Minister nor the Minister of National Security is able to address the country in any way that could inspire confidence in the Government’s ability to confront this crisis is telling. They not only have no plan but are stubbornly resistant to the public’s plea for help and demand for action. One could easily believe that they are running a different country from the one most of us live in where the individual psyche is now permanently crimped by fear.
Is there no one in the Government who is kept up night by the latest murder of a child, or the mother trying to make ends meet as a fast food delivery driver and is held up at by gun-wielding bandits, or the elderly, ailing woman who is dragged out of her car and dumped on the ground while a bandit flees with her purse? And that’s just a sample of one day’s news.
We would all wish to live in the country that Dr Rowley and his Government are living, where we could work and party and live and laugh with the confidence of 24-hour security. Unfortunately, we don’t live there. We live in Trinidad and Tobago.