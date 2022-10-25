Govt’s mounting legal bills

This has not been a good month for the Government when it comes to legal matters.
At the beginning of the month, Finance Minister Colm Imbert lost a judicial review lawsuit brought against him by Rohonie Ramkissoon, Assistant Commissioner of the Board of Inland Revenue. In that case Justice Margaret Mohammed ruled that Minister Imbert had acted unlawfully and irrationally in not recommending Ramkissoon to the position of commissioner two years ago.
Then, two weeks ago, the Government’s high hopes for securing a conviction in the corruption case against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen crashed and burned following its fall-out with key witness Vincent Nelson. With Nelson refusing to testify, the Director of Public Prosecutions decided he had no choice but to withdraw the charges.
On Thursday, the State lost its appeal against Justice Judith Jones’ decision to partially uphold a class action lawsuit filed by a group of prisoners who had been beaten by prison and police officers and soldiers following a riot at the remand section of the Golden Grove Prison in 2006.
The latest legal whammy came yesterday with the assessment of damages by Justice Devindra Rampersad in a case that the Government lost back in June. This involved the Christmas Eve firing of former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran in 2015, which the High Court deemed to have been unfair and unconstitutional. For that, the court ruled that the Government must pay Rambarran compensatory pre-tax damages of $7,545,217.57.
All this and October is not yet done.
With this kind of record, we urge the Government to engage in a deep review and analysis of its handling of the State’s entire legal portfolio as well as its industrial relations practices. We should note that the Government has appealed the judge’s ruling in the Jwala Rambarran case, which means it may have some way to go yet before a final ruling. As it stands now, however, the judicial analysis of its handling of the Rohonie Ramkissoon and the Rambarran matters raises very serious questions about decision-making at the highest level of the Government.
In the case of Rambarran, his dismissal followed discussions with Minister Imbert that lasted for all of five minutes and 15 seconds, in what the judge described as “a cagey affair” between the two men.
As a useful exercise, we suggest the Government compile a balance sheet showing its wins and losses, and tabulate the cost of each, both legislatively and financially. We feel certain that the tax-paying public would want to know exactly how much the Government’s legally flawed decisions have cost the treasury, especially in pursuing weak cases all the way to the Privy Council while ratcheting legal costs with the clock running on the accrual of interest on damages.
The judgment in the Ramkissoon and Rambarran cases suggests the Cabinet could also do with a crash course in industrial relations to protect the Government from the pitfalls that occur with deviations from due process.
Given the multi-million-dollar payouts, the Government should take some of its own advice about not wasting taxpayers’ money on futile missions to the court.