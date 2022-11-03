Govt’s mystifying decision

The Government is fooling nobody by the legislative sleight of hand being employed to give itself the power to delay local government elections for an entire year if it so chooses.
With the elections due in a month, the stealth with which the Government has moved to extend the term of elected local government representatives is an abomination to our democracy. Worse, its attempt to dress up this act of autocracy as some kind of bureaucratic upgrade is an insult to the population’s intelligence.
It doesn’t take a genius to understand what’s happening here.
It has been clear for some time that the Government’s strategy to build political momentum and give the ruling party an advantage in this year’s local government elections has not gone according to plan. Its much-touted local government reform had to be watered down to pass the Parliament without Opposition support. Also, for reasons that are unfathomable, it has not managed to activate even the weakened Local Government Reform Bill despite the promise to do so “with immediacy” by Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi back in June.
On top of this, with public frustration mounting, especially over crime and inflation, the electorate may not be in a forgiving mood.
In these circumstances a government might be fearful about going to the polls, but in democratic countries fear is no reason to play around with elections in the manner that the Cabinet sanctioned yesterday, no matter how tempting the legal machinations or loopholes.
Now that it has shown its hand, the Government cannot escape the charge of autocratic behaviour for having dropped a guillotine on the electorate’s legitimate expectations to go to the polls by March next year. Three years ago voters chose the political party and candidates they wanted to represent them for a period of three years. To come now, virtually on the eve of the elections, to tell voters that it could be another year before they can have their say on who will represent them is to stomp all over the spirit of the Constitution.
Interestingly, not a word of this plan that was being hatched inside the Cabinet escaped the lips of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley when, as has become his habit, he addressed serious national matters from the security of his party’s platform on Tuesday night. The fact that he delegated the public disclosure of this hot-potato issue to line minister Al-Rawi sends a loud message. Surely, this is a matter on which the prime minister himself should stand up in Parliament and face the people.
We will not spend time on the many rationalisations offered yesterday by Minister Al-Rawi, who had to spin and dance around the politics of the decision. We recognise all the talk about aligning terms and designations with those of the Tobago House of Assembly for what it was—a disguise of the real intent behind cherry-picking sections of the Local Government Reform Bill for immediate proclamation.
This is a potentially inflammatory decision that Trinidad and Tobago does not need. Let’s get on with the elections.