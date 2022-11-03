Govt’s mystifying decision

The Government is fooling nobody by the legislative sleight of hand being employed to give itself the power to delay local government elections for an entire year if it so chooses.

With the elections due in a month, the stealth with which the Government has moved to extend the term of elected local government representatives is an abomination to our democracy. Worse, its attempt to dress up this act of autocracy as some kind of bureaucratic upgrade is an insult to the population’s intelligence.

It doesn’t take a genius to understand what’s happening here.