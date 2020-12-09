In defying public opinion to muscle through its amendments to the Procurement Act, the Government would have calculated the political risk cited by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira when he warned that “disregarding the views and concerns of citizens... will result in feelings of a disenfranchised community, and it may undermine trust between citizens and Government”.
In ignoring the warning, the Government must have concluded that it was a risk well worth taking to keep holding on to the benefit of unscrutinised power in certain financial dealings. It is not easy for governments to surrender the advantages of the extensive wiggle room they enjoy in the disposal or retention of public property. This is why the conditions set out in the Procurement Act for “accountability, transparency, integrity and value for money” are not easy for any government to stomach even if, as Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye noted, “every political party when out of office without exception makes a hue and cry for procurement legislation”.
Political expediency does not allow room for the wisdom that can see beyond immediate needs. The government was therefore undeterred by Senator Thompson-Ahye’s warning that the discretionary provisions being incorporated in the amendments could be exploited by some future rogue administration. As she put it, “we do not legislate for today, we do not legislate thinking that we will always be in power. We may be honest today but we are putting things in our books which may be exploited by others. We have to be very careful”.
Senator Thompson-Ahye is correct, of course. However, when it comes to opening up government to greater accountability and transparency, the interests of the party in power and those of the public do not usually coincide. The records will show that when in office, political parties demonstrate little, if any, ability to think beyond immediate self-interest. The idea that the tables could turn on them is almost never something to be countenanced.
Now that he has succeeded in his pre-emptive strike against the Procurement Act 2015, we can expect the Finance Minister to present the regulations that will finally bring the act to life. For many it will be a case of half a loaf being better than none. Still, no one should expect this setback to neutralise the public’s demand for greater accountability and transparency. As has always been the case, the public will continue to depend on whistle-blowers and exposés for details on the government’s handling of public funds and assets. The environment will remain fertile for corruption and rumours of corruption. When the government itself becomes a target for what it considers unfair attacks, it might discover that it squandered its moral authority to complain when it chose to gut the Procurement Act.
It is worth noting that notwithstanding his repeated assertion that critics and opponents of the amendments simply did not understand the legislation, Finance Minister Imbert gave no consideration to the calls to hold his hand on the bill to allow for further discussion and review.
Given his confidence, we hesitate to assume that he doubted the government’s capacity to persuade the public to the correctness of its position.