Govt’s quiet assault on the Central Bank

While the attention of the public and the non-government parliamentary benches were focused on the Procurement Amendment Bill last week, the Government slipped past an amendment to the Central Bank Act that further erodes the already circumscribed independence of that institution.
The proposed amendment is contained in yet another catch-all Miscellaneous Bill which has emerged as the Government’s preferred vehicle for camouflaging potentially controversial legislation. The Miscellaneous Provisions (FATF Compliance) Bill 2020 changed 11 pieces of legislation, including the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act; The Proceeds of Crime Act; The Anti-Terrorism Act; The Interception of Communications Act; The Financial Intelligence Unit of Trinidad and Tobago Act; The Income Tax Act; The Central Bank Act; The Financial Institutions Act; The Companies Act; The Securities Act; and The Non-Profit Organisations Act.
Belatedly, with the dust settling after the national firestorm over the Procurement Bill, came the realisation of the Government’s quiet and successful grab for power over the Central Bank. This was achieved by amending the Central Bank Act to change the term of the Central Bank’s Governor from a fixed term of five years to a term of between three to five years.
The flexibility introduced into the contractual terms of employment of the Governor now gives the Government an additional power of influence over that institution whose head will now operate under conditions that guarantee insecurity of tenure. More specifically, it also gives the Government a political tool to hobble a future administration.
Under the existing law, the term of the next governor who will succeed Governor Alvin Hilaire following his retirement in a week’s time would have naturally ended after the next general election, assuming the current Government runs its full five-year constitutional term. If the government changes, the new administration would have had the option of allowing Governor Hilaire’s successor to complete his/her full term four or so months into its term before making an appointment of its own, either to give the incumbent Governor a second term or to appoint someone else. It would have been a seamless transition.
However, once proclaimed into law, the Government’s latest amendment to the Central Bank Act disrupts this process by allowing the incumbent to impose its choice of an incoming government in the event it loses the next election. If the Government exercises its right to advise the President to appoint the next Governor of the Central Bank for a period of anything less than five years, it will give itself the right to a second appointment of the Central Bank Governor within its current 2020-25 term when the term of Governor Hilaire’s successor ends in December 2023 or 2024, depending on whether that person is signed to a three- or four-year contract.
T&T has already experienced the inherent dangers of conflict in this situation when the general election called by then-Prime Minister Patrick Manning two years early in 2010 disrupted the alignment between the political administration and the leadership of the Central Bank.
Once again, we are forced to wonder about the Government’s short-sightedness in seeking short-term self-advantage at the expense of the national interest.