IN measured terms, the president general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union yesterday responded to the Government’s rejection of its company’s bid for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery by outlining its case for the negotiations to continue.

The OWTU’s methodical and detailed position was in sharp contrast to Saturday’s bald announcement by Energy Minister Franklin Khan who thought it was enough to say that after “much to-ing and fro-ing”, the Government had decided that “the final proposal does not address the outstanding issues that could lead to a signed contractual agreement”.

Apart from mentioning the OWTU’s submission of a proposal on October 29, ahead of an October 31 deadline set by the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Minister Khan had nothing to say about the actual submission by the OWTU. If the envelope was even opened is a matter subject to conjecture.

The first point to be made is in regard to the deadline date set by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. In a matter involving the sale of a significant public asset citizens are entitled to know the basis on which such an intractable date was set. Is there some time-sensitive legal issue? Is there a second bidder operating within a window from November 1? Or was October 31 simply the date marking the limit of Dr Rowley’s patience? In sensitive negotiations involving public assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars one does not pull a magic date out of a hat. It requires a rationale.

The chronological account presented yesterday by OWTU leader Ancel Roget noted the impact on the late stages of the negotiations when information previously undisclosed by the Government’s team was raised, altering the requirements. While this is not unheard of in negotiations, it can affect the decision-making schedule and therefore requires flexibility. If anyone should know this, it would be the government and the Public Service which are chronically unable to keep deadlines.

Unless the Government can present the public with a clear and credible explanation for pulling the plug on the bid from the OWTU’s Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd, it should reconsider its position and send its evaluation team back to the table to pick up the negotiations from the point where Patriotic submitted its proposal on Thursday night.

The Government needs to understand what is at stake in these negotiations. It is not dealing with some private investor. For the same reasons cited by Finance Minister Colm Imbert last year November when, having already declared Patriotic to have met all ten conditions for moving towards a contract, he exultantly proclaimed that “only the PNM (People’s National Movement)” could take the trade union from being “workers to being owners of capital and generators of income”, adding rhetorically: “You think the UNC (United National Congress) could that?”.

These negotiations are more than just a matter of business. As Minister Imbert acknowledged, it is also about politics, economic transformation and the development of the people’s sector. The demonstration of good faith is an absolute condition for securing the public’s trust in this matter.

