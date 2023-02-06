Police Commissioner-elect Erla Harewood-Christopher has been pinned with the stripes, not only of the country’s first woman police commissioner but also that of a top-cop candidate who has the full support of Parliament behind her. Not since both sides of the House supported the nomination of Canadian Dwayne Gibbs in 2010 has a top-cop candidate been unanimously received by Government and Opposition members.
This is not to be understated; the political atmosphere is thick with mistrust and animosity; in these times, the Hansard does not record many 36-0 votes on motions that make it to the Parliament for debate.
The unanimity of the vote last Friday should signal to Mrs Harewood-Christopher the weight of expectations that now rests on her shoulders. Given Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s assurance that the commissioner-elect’s historic tenure at the helm of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) could be extended, if necessary, for three years post-retirement, that gives 59-year-old Mrs Harewood-Christopher four years in which to make her mark.
That is a relatively short time to address the multiple fires burning simultaneously inside and outside the organisation she now leads. And she has the even tougher task of standing up to political and public scrutiny. All eyes are on the newly-minted top manager to get it done. In this environment, the woman police commissioner will need all the support she can get.
Beyond that, however, much will depend on her ability to lead and mobilise her team around its core mandate to protect and serve; to negotiate with the Government for critical resources in the fight against crime and to spend strategically; and to win public confidence by a demonstration of tangible results.
In the few weeks that she has been Acting Commissioner there has been a notable uptick in quick arrests and interception of criminal acts. Whether or not this is related to her appointment is unclear. Whatever the reason, it is an opportunity to build momentum and take the fight to the criminal elements who are terrorising the population.
An immediate challenge would be to crack down on the trade and use of illegal firearms that seem available to anyone willing to buy, rent or borrow. This is a problem of long standing and Mrs Harewood-Christopher, we feel certain, must understand the size and shape of the responsibility for which she has volunteered. Whatever the complex ins-and-outs of this consequential problem of illegal firearms flooding the streets of this small nation, the expectation is that the new head will know what to do and have the fortitude to do it.
Among the biggest challenges to police commissioners is internal cleansing. The number of police officers on criminal charges, the number of them under investigation by their colleagues, the frequency of abuses of power captured on citizens’ mobile devices and shared widely, the number of crimes committed with TTPS-issued clothing and ammunition must detain the commissioner.
Police involvement in criminal acts and activities is a sword that slices deep into public trust in the service that is meant to protect and serve all.
Strategic, trust-inducing interventions are expected of Mrs Harewood-Christopher. It is a big ask and a task for which this newspaper extends its best wishes to the new and historic Police Commissioner.