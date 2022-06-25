Grenada’s switch to a fresh face

One week from today, when Caricom Heads of Government meet in Suriname, a new and youthful-looking face will be among the political veterans and warhorses. Taking his seat among them will be Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell, a 44-year-old attorney who was sworn in on Friday as the new prime minister of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. In the process, the 75-year-old incumbent, Dr Keith Mitchell, was denied a third consecutive term in office.
Led by the younger Mitchell (no relation to his predecessor), Thursday’s victory by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was a stunning breakthrough. In the 27 years since Dr Keith Mitchell had first led the New National Party (NNP) to victory in 1995, only once had the NDC won an election. After that one term (2008-2013), the NDC was consigned to opposition wilderness after being dealt consecutive defeats of 15-0, leaving it with no presence in parliament for nine straight years.
Last year, however, a group calling itself the Leadership Search and Development Committee (LSDC) embarked on a search for potential new leaders of the NDC and came up with three names, Dickon among them. Promoted as a leader with the best chance of winning the youth vote and attracting financial support, Dickon beat the competition in October’s internal NDC leadership elections. As a political leader with no particular political past, Dickon appealed to younger voters as well as older ones looking for a leader without political baggage. His critics challenged his suitability for public office on the grounds of his track record as a corporate lawyer with a clientele in Grenada’s lucrative Citizenship By Investment programme, raising questions about his financial backing.
However, within eight months of being elected political leader of the NDC, the younger Mitchell was not only able to breathe new life into the moribund party, but to mount a strong enough challenge to break the hold of the Keith Mitchell administration with a 9-6 victory at Thursday’s polls.
Dickon Mitchell’s victory story should resonate with Trinidad and Tobago, which is led in Parliament by two septuagenarians as leaders of both the Government and Opposition.
Today, the 70-year-old Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, is on her party’s ballot as the favoured candidate for re-election as political leader of the United National Congress. On the other side of the political aisle, 72-year-old Dr Keith Rowley, Prime Minister and leader of the People’s National Movement, has declared his intention to run for re-election as political leader of the PNM later this year, even as he has signalled that this would be his final term as prime minister, assuming the PNM is returned to office.
Under the T&T Constitution, the prime minister is the elected MP who commands the support of the majority of legislators, regardless of whether or not that person is the political leader of the majority party. However, no T&T leader has ever been tempted by the idea of someone else holding the party’s reins while they lead the government.