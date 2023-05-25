Grief tinged with regret

The passing of Claude Noel, this country’s first world boxing champion, stirs not only grief and the sadness of loss but also regret and guilt.
In his gilded years of triumph and during the unforgettable period when he soared above all contenders to claim the WBA World Lightweight Title, Claude Noel was a champion who made our hearts burst with pride. Following his dramatic defeat of Mexican boxer Rodolfo Gonzalez on September 12, 1981 to take the world title, Noel arrived home to a 10-day fete beginning with a grand event on the grounds of the Prime Minister’s official residence in St Ann’s, presided over by then Prime Minister George Chambers.
His rise to become a world champion was the stuff of legend in which the underdog triumphs against all odds. He had grown up in the St Michael’s Home for Boys where he came under the tutelage of trainer Ken Mathias, later graduating to trainer Bertram Legall as he turned professional. In an emotional interview with this newspaper, Richard Farah, who was his manager when he took the title, said Noel deserved to be world champion “because of the effort he put into the sport, his attitude and his personality”.
For his victory, this son of Roxborough, Tobago would receive a national honour with a Chaconia Medal Gold, be gifted a house in Malabar by the government and see his name emblazoned on the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago. During the 12 years between 1973 and 1984, Claude Noel dominated the sport at home with 41 professional bouts of which he won 31, including 18 knockouts. He demonstrated talent, courage, grit and the strength and determination to fall and rise again. By his achievement he realised the dream of past legendary figures who had gone far but not made it to gold- boxers like Yolande Pompey, Fitzroy Guiseppe and Matt Donavan.
His decline when it came was not only in boxing but in the man himself as his health began to give way. The descent from the heights of his accomplishment was tragic, moreso because it occurred publicly. Friends rallied to his side but it was not enough to stop the slide.
In time to come, when the life and times of this extraordinary Trinbagonian is reviewed, T&T will be asked to account. What did he need of us and could we have done better by him in life?
One of the salient lessons we could learn from the life of Claude Noel is about the role of sport in disciplining, harnessing and honing youthful energies to build on potential and open up opportunities for our youth.
Today, when youth violence is consuming and destroying lives, we should recognise the missed opportunity by the failure to build on the Claude Noel effect by establishing a national network of boxing clubs across the country. For a brief shining moment, Claude Noel inspired the youth to box in the same way that Brian Lara inspired a new generation to choose cricket.
The best way to honour Claude Noel in death may be to keep boxing alive.