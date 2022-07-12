Growing gap between people and power

The sight of thousands of ordinary people storming Sri Lanka’s presidential palace has held global audiences spell-bound since Sunday. The people’s ongoing occupation of these properties effectively breaks the last shred of the autocratic reign of the Rajapaksa family.
For months the world had looked on as the unravelling Sri Lankan economy sent the population into the street. Mired in debt estimated at US$50 billion, Sri Lanka’s successive defaults coupled with destructive government policies had thrown the economy into a tailspin. Initially, as protesters hit the streets the authorities responded with a show of law and order, beating and arresting people. But with biting shortages of food, fuel, medicine and other critical products, the road of desperation eventually carried the population to the gates of the luxurious palace and residences of the president and prime minister. Within minutes, the divide between the rulers and the ruled was smashed as the people broke down the heavy gates and seized possession of what is, after all, their palace. The images of Sri Lankans jumping into the palatial swimming pool and spreading out on the royal bed define the moment when a protest turned into a revolution. There is talk that opposition groups are getting together to assemble some form of government to carry the country forward and, while it will not be easy, one hopes the international community will assist this country of 22 million people.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was lucky to get away with his life, having fled the palace before the people took control of it. His decision to wait until almost too late stands as a cautionary tale for all leaders who have become so out of touch that they can no longer read the political temperature boiling right outside their gates.
The Rajapaksas’ costly complacency was a major factor in their alienation from the people they governed. This is a common affliction of all governments that forget how to listen and how to engage with empathy and understanding. One look at the rising tide of protest around the world should caution governments that choose blindness to people’s pain and look for scapegoats when things go wrong.
It has happened here repeatedly with dramatic and stunning impact. In 1970 and 1990, our governments were completely taken by surprise. Like the Rajapaksas, power insulated them from the reality on the ground. They, too, deluded themselves into thinking public protest was the mischievous work of political provocateurs, only to realise, too late, how badly they had misread the signs staring them in their faces.
It is par for the course that opposition interests will stoke fire where they can, but there is more than enough pain on the ground to trigger anger. Which will be the spark to set the whole house ablaze is something no one ever knows. However, in any society stalked by injustice, poverty, hunger and hurt, despair and anger will find fertile ground. In the current environment, all our leaders need to climb down from their high horses and find out what’s happening on the ground before it’s too late.