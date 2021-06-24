Grown-ups needed

The puerile exchanges between the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader marks another low in the tawdry politics of T&T.
Anyone looking on from the outside would find it hard to believe that this country is in a declared state of emergency, struggling with a pandemic that is fuelling daily Covid-19 deaths along with infections by the hundreds, with an economy marked by an increasingly burdensome foreign debt, job losses, collapsed businesses and biting poverty for a growing number of people.
How hard could it have been for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to answer yes or no to the straight question of whether or not he has taken the Pfizer vaccine, before moving on to dealing with the people’s business? The retort by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar about the PM’s “creepy infatuation” with her hitting “a new level of weirdness” was in itself a piece of weirdness.
Dr Rowley’s assertion that unlike Mrs Persad-Bissessar he had informed the country when he was diagnosed as Covid-positive and that Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram should “go and find out from your leader when she took it and when she got Covid” raises valid questions. Has he accessed her confidential medical information? Was he merely peddling gossip to the Parliament? Was he offering his own speculation as fact?
As for Mrs Persad-Bissessar, while she was quite categorical in denying having had Covid-19 she did not respond to whether or not she has taken the vaccine. Earlier, when special arrangements were made for MPs to be vaccinated, she had declined on the grounds that there were elderly people in her constituency whom she considered more in need and deserving given the vaccine shortage, adding that her privilege as a politician should not propel her first in line to get the vaccine.
Fair enough, but now that she is among the national cohort of persons over 65 who are being urged to take the vaccine, has she done so?
Again we ask, what could be so hard about answering the question and moving on?
The public is fully aware that both leaders, who fall in the elderly category, have health conditions for which they would be expected to seek medical advice before making a decision about the vaccine. Their thoughtful responses to the question may very well help members of the public in similar situations.
It is T&T’s hard luck that, at a time when it most needs focused, solicitous and unifying leadership, its political leaders are unable to rise above their often petty quarrels with each other. The consequence of this has been the festering of a national atmosphere of acrimony and cantankerousness that is getting in the way of the country’s progress.
Inside their political echo chambers both may be hearing only cheering supporters. However, if they were to step out and engage the country across party lines, they will discover a population that is tuning out on politicians and largely governing themselves.
If our leaders woke up each day consumed by the singular task to ease the public’s pain and make their lives better there would be no room on their agendas for indulging in boorish behaviour.