Guns, weapon of impotence and fear

The growing demand for gun licences by members of the business community is understandable, but far from being the practical solution to crime that many seem to believe it to be.
With home invasions on the rise, it is debatable whether the business community is at any greater risk of crime than any other group.
In pressing their demand, business leaders seem to be pointing to a problem within the Police Service with the processing of applications for gun licences. According to the president of the Supermarket Association, Rajiv Diptee, members’ applications for licences or variations of licences are going unacknowledged by the Police Service, suggesting there is either a backlog created by increased demand or inefficiency in the processing of applications, or an internal decision to delay or suspend the issuing of licences, perhaps pending the proclamation of the Firearms (Amendment) Act, 2022.
Two months ago, Parliament approved this legislation which, among other things, increases the pool of Government personnel allowed to possess firearms and ammunition in a public place, expands the definition of weapons to include tasers, and redefines the word “licence” to include the possession of a Firearm User Identification Card.
Last September, then-acting police commissioner McDonald Jacob cited the implementation of the Firearm User ID card as a problem to be addressed since the law as it stood authorised only the Firearms Licence Booklet to identify legal holders of gun licences.
It is possible that approvals of gun licences are being delayed until the newly amended law comes into effect. Whatever the reason, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher should step forward and explain.
Public officials who move around securely with security escorts and live and work with armed security personnel are unlikely to experience the fear that stalks the country. Many also appear to lack the empathy to walk in the shoes of people who are scared to take even a short walk from building to car, and who quake behind locked doors. However, we urge them to exercise their imagination to understand the fear that is fuelling the heightened demand for guns.
If they do, they will understand the urgency for action to break up the gangs that are targeting businesses, home-owners and individuals at random.
The demand for guns signals the public’s growing feeling of impotence against criminals, and the belief that the time has come to take matters into their own hands. This is a dangerous place for any society to be because it is the point at which people become willing to protect themselves and their loved ones by any means possible, including by illegal means.
It is incredible how unmoved the Government appears to be by the state of siege under which entire communities now live. Perhaps the Government, too, feels impotent by its inability to craft an effective response.
On Monday and Tuesday next week, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will host a regional Symposium on “Violence as a Public Health Issue—The Crime Challenge”. We look forward with great anticipation to his statement to fellow Caricom leaders on the crime challenge as it relates to T&T.