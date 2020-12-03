Gutting the Procurement Act

Having left the Public Procurement Act to languish on the back burner for five years, the Government has now brought it forward in an amended form that completely defeats the purpose of the very legislation for which it voted six years ago.
The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Amendment Bill, 2020, introduces changes to the act that, if allowed to pass in the Parliament, will reduce the powerful Public Procurement Act to a shadow of its former self. Specifically, it weakens the independent Office of Procurement Regulation by removing major financial transactions from its oversight to a politician in the person of the Minister of Finance. Areas targeted for removal by the Government include the largest financial transactions, including some with a history of questionable transactions, such as government-to-government contracts, arrangements with international financial organisations and the disposal of real property owned by the State. One is left to wonder what remains for the Office of Procurement Regulation to do.
The Government’s move to gut the Public Procurement Act should put to rest any lingering doubt about the Rowley administration’s position on this crucial piece of anti-corruption legislation. It also reduces to a farce its decision while in Opposition to support the legislation in December 2014, months before the general election of 2015. That support was further pledged during the 2015 election campaign in the PNM’s manifesto which promised that the party would “waste no time addressing this important issue”.
Five years later, the PNM manifesto’s pledge of 2015 to move “swiftly to make the necessary improvements to the Public Procurement Act, in order to remove loopholes, limitations and weaknesses that currently exist in the legislation” is being unmasked as a weakening of the Public Procurement Act rather than its strengthening.
We share the outrage and disappointment expressed yesterday by the national organisations assembled under the umbrella of the Private Sector Civil Society Group (PSCSG) which invested years of focused effort in lobbying governments to get the Public Procurement Act into Parliament in a form acceptable to the multiplicity of interests involved. These organisations represent a broad range of national interests which have felt the brunt of State corruption going back to the late 1970s-’80s and have worked assiduously to bring transparency and fairness to the State’s management of public funds.
Whether by design or coincidence, the Government’s decision to bring the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Amendment Bill, 2020, to Parliament comes on the heels of the statement by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that her party will support anti-gang legislation if the Government implements the Public Procurement Act. However, the proposed changes to the act are so extreme that, if passed, it will no longer qualify as the Public Procurement Act.
We urge the Government to listen to the objections being raised against the bill and to resist the temptation to seize control of the powers that properly belong in the independent Office of Public Procurement. Flexing the power of its simple majority to pass this altered law will betray the heart and soul of the act and set back the cause of transparency by decades.