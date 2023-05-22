We rally with the rest of the region to help carry the pain of families in the Guyanese hinterland who yesterday awoke to unimaginable grief. The deaths by fire of 19 mostly girl-children in the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School stir bellies across the Caribbean.
It will be remembered as a day of mourning and infamy for Guyana as it will also be recorded as a moment of heroism, resourcefulness and compassion from the dormitory’s immediate neighbours, skilled responders and the wider Caribbean family.
The scale and complexity of the tragedy cannot be overstated. Guyana’s National Security Advisor Gerry Gouveia, in a real time interview, took the long view. The Mahdia tragedy, he said, is worse that the 1978 Jonestown massacre and the 2008 Bartica and Lusignan massacres, mass deaths that have imprinted themselves on the Guyanese national psyche.
Sunday night’s tragedy was a midnight fire in a dormitory housing children 12 to 18 years old, all from the mountainous and remote Mahdia indigenous community. The Mahdia Secondary School is part of the Guyana government’s initiative to improve education in less developed parts of the country. Previous government statements described the construction of the dormitory as an effort to “bridge the gaps between the hinterland and coastal areas.”
The fire was beyond Mahdia’s one fire tender but fire officers managed to pull 20 girls out of the inferno by busting through walls of the building. In the midnight hours, neighbours helped save those they could amid the screams of those who succumbed. Even the rains were late in dousing the burning building.
Not easily accessible in the best weather, Sunday night’s thunderstorm made flying small rescue planes into Mahdia a Herculean task. In the immediate aftermath of the fire, private and public individuals, communities, corporations and trained medical and other personnel responded heroically and skilfully to save the injured and accurately identify the deceased.
The complexity of the task, the co-ordination required, the heroism needed and the small window of time in which to do it outline what could potentially form the basis for emergency response plans in T&T and across the region. That may be among the best outcomes we can hope for while families face off with the sudden and horrific loss of their loved ones.
T&T extended words of comfort and a helping hand through Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne yesterday. Ahead of formal condolences, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was said to have telephoned Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali to offer any assistance this country could provide. The region’s shock and comfort were transmitted via Caricom Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett who pledged the support of member states.
The newspaper joins with those hearts and voices in the region in extending condolences to the families and people of Guyana as we too grapple with the devastating loss of so many innocent souls. We take note of the work being done by our colleagues in the news media and extend solidarity while they continue to professionally gather and transmit information and perspectives to a shocked region.