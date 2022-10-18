Guzzling at the legal trough

In a country where the average monthly salary hovers somewhere between six and eight thousand, the daily revelations of multi-million dollar legal fees as a routine aspect of government expenditure is mind-numbing. The ordinary citizen has no means of evaluating the validity of these fees and whether the service provided is worth the expenditure or is a waste or misappropriation of public funds.
In this environment of confusion, one would expect the professional bodies that are knowledgeable on the matter of legal fees, fee schedules and professional qualifications to step forward and bring the weight of their expertise to the public’s service.
Sadly, those voices are the most absent at this moment of great public need of expert guidance. In this void, the rest of us are left to wonder whether the loud silence we hear is the compromised voice of fear, self-interest, cynicism or something else.
Apart from the occasional picong or snide comment on social media, the men and women of a profession known for its mastery of language and finely parsed logic are silent.
At this time when the legal profession is beset by issues of governance, ethics, expertise, reputation, use and abuse of public funds and value for money, the leading lights to which the public should be able to depend for guidance are almost nowhere to be heard. The exceptions to date are this newspaper’s own Martin Daly SC, regular columnist for the Sunday Express, the Criminal Bar Association and the Southern Assembly of Lawyers. Where, we ask, are the voices of the Law Association, the Law Council, Lawyers for Jesus, the Hugh Wooding Law School of The University of the West Indies and others? Surely, not everyone has cocoa in the sun or is too busy earning a living to serve the public interest. This is a moment when taxpayers should expect their investment in the education and training of generations of legal cohorts to provide a return on their investment.
Partisan politics cannot be the only pivot on which opinion turns in a situation that demands accurate information and objective opinion.
The invoices for payment that have been made public via the Vincent Nelson affair reveal a staggering debt on the public account for which the public has no explanation. What is now clear is that there are no guards to guard the guardians of the funding pipeline that runs straight from the Office of the Attorney General into the legal profession.
The process by which legal services are procured conform to no public standard of accountability or transparency. For all we know, the only requirement may be that one must be either in with the AG or the government – and if the situation is indeed as crass and as brazen as this sounds, the sad truth is that there is nothing we can do about it because the institutional mechanisms for investigation are constitutionally under the control of those who stand accused of abusing the public purse.
Once again, T&T has managed to work itself into a conundrum that unmasks our claim to all the exalted notions associated with a participatory democracy.