Hail King David, OCC

David Rudder has not only shown the power of our music to unite the Caribbean in rhythm and lyric, but to tap into our psychic longing for restoration of family across oceans of separation and walls of division. In awarding him the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC), the region’s political leaders have acknowledged this calypsonian’s contribution to fulfilling their own mandate to “create a community that is integrated, inclusive and resilient...”
The endurance of Rudder’s seminal Caribbean calypsoes, “Haiti” and “Rally Round the West Indies”, from his 1988 album, Haiti, expresses the depth of that longing among a people ravaged by history yet buoyed by hope. The fact that both are as relevant today as they were 34 years ago speaks volumes about the toughness of the challenge.
In 1988 when Rudder released “Haiti”, the country that successfully led the revolt against European enslavement of Africans in the Americas was in the throes of a new and bloody bid for freedom from the dictatorship of the tyrannical Duvaliers.
Yesterday, in ending their three-day summit in Suriname, Caricom leaders issued a statement expressing their “grave concern at the deteriorating security situation” in Haiti, while noting “the possibility of a dialogue process taking place to resolve the protracted multidimensional crisis”.
The most progressive aspect of the statement was the indication of a new alignment of interests for staging a different diplomatic intervention in Haiti that could include the African Union, the Francophonie and the Community for Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
This is a major departure from the status quo in which the so-called Core group—comprised of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France and the European Union—has been leading the international response to the Haitian crisis.
In 1988, with Haiti gripped by two years of violent unrest and political upheaval following the overthrow of Jean-Claude Duvalier, Rudder put Haiti into perspective, especially for the people of the English-speaking Caribbean to whom Haiti, the ancestor of their own liberation, had been recast and reduced to a stereotype of failure, routinely described as the “poorest country in the western hemisphere”.
Rudder’s “Haiti” confronted and challenged this idea of Haiti, invoking from the opening line the legendary Toussaint L’Ouverture who had led Haiti in defeating the might of France. With the refrain “Haiti I’m sorry”, Rudder placed all of us in Haiti’s debt.
Like “Haiti”, Rudder’s “Rally Round the West Indies” is an evergreen that is as relevant today as when first released, thanks to the patchy performance of the once-great West Indies cricket team. It is the battle song of the wounded lovers of West Indies cricket who, in the highs of victory or lowest depths of defeat, keep pressing forward, carrying their hearts on a tattered maroon flag.
All hail King David, OCC! Our congratulations and gratitude as well to the other three honourees of 2022—cricket legend extraordinaire Sir Vivian Richards, former Caricom secretary-general Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, and former deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Barbados Dame Billie Miller.