Haiti requires swift action

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has taken Haiti to a heightened point of peril that requires urgent support to prevent the country descending into full-scale chaos. The political volatility of the situation and the dangers of a political vacuum should impel Caricom to step up with a proposal for keeping peace pending a Haitian-determined plan on the way forward.
While Caricom and its individual members, including this country, have quite rightly denounced the killing, the regional body must also position itself for assuming an active role in ensuring the will of the Haitian people prevails in any future scenario.
Moise’s killing has brought an end to a presidential career marked by political turbulence, allegations of corruption and theft involving US$2 billion in aid from Venezuela’s PetroCaribe fund, civil unrest and gang violence.
Moise was a political unknown when he first ran in the October 2015 presidential run-off elections as the protégé of outgoing president Michel Martelly. That election was aborted and eventually annulled amid allegations of electoral fraud and massive street protests. With the cancellation of the election, an interim government was installed under Jocelerme Privert when Martelly stepped down in February 2016. In February 2017, Moise was eventually sworn in as President after being declared the winner on the basis of a voter turnout of 21 per cent.
At no stage did Moise’s government settle down. Public anger over the disappearance of the PetroCaribe money fuelled widespread demands for his resignation and protests that shut down the capital for weeks throughout 2019.
The situation spun into a crisis in January 2020 when the parliamentary term expired without new elections, creating a constitutional conundrum. Moise blamed the parliament for failing to approve a new electoral law before it was dissolved, and proceeded to rule by decree right up until his assassination.
The banana farmer who had stepped into the presidency as a political novice proved surprisingly iron-willed in the face of crippling protests demanding his removal and calls by the international community for him to establish an interim representative body in the absence of a parliament.
Last November, Moise moved to consolidate his power with two decrees. One created a national intelligence agency with special immunity for all officers, while the other expanded the definition of terrorism to include public crowding and the blocking of roads, including with garbage, which is a common form of protest in Haiti.
With the law association, human rights groups and others challenging Moise, Haiti continued to slide deeper into one-man rule with multiple arrests and killings, including of journalists and human rights activists. The response of the international community was muted. Moise remained unmoved by statements from Caricom and the CORE group representing the UN, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, the European Union, the US and the OAS in Haiti. He maintained his position that elections would not take place until the second half of 2021, and only after Haitians would have voted on his bid to introduce a new constitution.
The perpetrators of this murder must be brought to justice even as every attempt is made to bring calm and peace to Haiti.