Haiti’s epic disaster

Even in the midst of coping with our own natural disaster of widespread flooding and landslides following yesterday’s torrential rains it is hard to be distracted from the cataclysmic horror unfolding in Haiti.
Already battling the Covid-19 pandemic without a single dose of vaccine until a month ago, the country was hit by a deadly 7.2 earthquake on Saturday. Today, even as the search for life under the rubble continues in south western Haiti, Tropical Storm Grace is barrelling its way towards the country. Any single one of those three calamities would be devastating much less having them occur all at once.
Tennis champion Naomi Osaka, who is half Haitian, spoke for many when she said on twitter, “Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break.”
It was good to see that even as individual Caricom governments are battling multiple challenges on the home-front, the regional body was quick to join an international mobilisation for assisting Haiti.
The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) activated its Regional Coordination Centre and is involved in an international effort to work out the logistics for getting help to the affected areas. As in all calamitous earthquakes time is of the essence in rescuing people. So far, the frantic effort to locate survivors is being conducted largely by Haitians because ground access to the area has been blocked by landslides. Food, water, medical and other supplies will have to be brought in by air and sea.
Guyana wasted no time in stepping forward with a commitment from President Dr Irfaan Ali that the Government would provide assistance to the relief and recovery efforts through Caricom. For her part, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados took her anguish to social media confessing to being at a loss “as to how much more our brothers and sisters in Haiti must endure”. Calling for a “global reckoning” to give Haiti and Haitians “their rightful chance for stability and prosperity”, PM Mottley declared that the world should know that Haiti cannot be helped by means of more debt.
These are loaded comments that would be understood in the corridors of international power. However, unless PM Mottley and Caricom as a whole are willing to put their combined weight behind Haiti and mount a sustained and strategic challenge in defence of Haiti, her words will signify little more than episodic pain.
As information is gathered to inform a regional and international response to the earthquake disaster, global leaders should be aware of the scepticism with which they will be viewed by Haitians and others. Their management of disaster relief following the 2010 earthquake and the so-called reconstruction of Haiti were massive failures. Countries that made loud promises of financial donations never delivered. For many, including from the Caribbean, interest in Haiti’s recovery amounted to little more than self-interest in securing business deals.
Hopefully, the lessons of 2010 are recent enough to inform the 2021 response to the epic disaster now unfolding before our eyes. Tragically, the world has a second chance to get it right.