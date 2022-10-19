When Caricom Heads of Government met in an emergency session late Monday night to discuss the crisis in Haiti, the mood must have been very different from a year ago when the region was preparing to play a central role in helping to resolve the security breakdown following the murder of Haitian president Jovenel Moise.
With Haiti’s descent into further chaos, Caricom leaders’ plan to conduct a fact-finding mission in Haiti has been effectively swept aside, the current situation being far too dangerous to even consider that.
In the year since Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took public umbrage at the “snub and outright insult” to Caricom by the so-called Core Group of European, Canadian and US ambassadors in Haiti, the situation there has unravelled beyond even the worst expectations. Highly armed gangs are not only in open confrontation with the police, but have broken through the state’s armed defence to take over critical infrastructure. Since last month, Haiti’s largest oil terminal, Terminal Varreux, has been under the control of the infamous G9 an fanmi gang, led by Jimmy Chérizier. It was the second time in a year that G9 had seized the facility, with the first reportedly ending after the payment of a ransom.
Among other state facilities under gang control is the Supreme Court building, which was seized in June by the 5 Seconds gang, which remains in occupation. In addition to critical assets, gangs have taken control of highways, blocking traffic at will to commandeer food-distribution vehicles, extort money for passage, and rob hapless Haitians.
With the capital gripped by a new wave of cholera, the gangs’ blockage of movement is denying communities access to medicine, fuel, food and clean water, with devastating consequences. Two weeks after the first case was confirmed on October 2, the authorities reported 835 suspected cases, 78 confirmed cases, and at least 36 deaths—all of which were considered underestimates.
On October 7, with his government under siege, President Ariel Henry called for international security assistance.
In responding, the international community must be careful not to shore up an unpopular president who remains under a cloud in relation to Moise’s murder, and against whom thousands of Haitians were only this week on the streets protesting and demanding his resignation.
Monday night’s emergency Caricom meeting was prompted by a call over the weekend from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Caricom chairman President Chan Santokhi of Suriname. Presumably, it was to inform Caricom that Canada and the US were sending security equipment to Haiti.
The US and Mexico are also said to be preparing a UN resolution to authorise what US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield described to the UN Security Council yesterday as a “non-UN” mission, limited in time and scope and led by an unnamed “partner country” which would have a mandate to use military force if necessary.
In intervening in Haiti, the international community is on a diplomatic tightrope. Given Haitians’ distrust in all the players and their grave responsibility for Haiti’s state of collapse, they must tread carefully.